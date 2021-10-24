High-level Panel Discussing Corrective Actions Based on Kozhikode Plane Crash Report: Official

The high-level panel, which is examining the recommendations made by the AAIB in its Kozhikode plane crash report, is discussing corrective actions that need to be taken and will submit the report within the given time frame, according to a senior official. Chaired by Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal, the committee was set up in September after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) submitted its report to the civil aviation ministry on the deadly Air India Express plane crash that happened last year at Kozhikode airport in Kerala.

The panel has also been asked to look into the status of the implementation of the AAIB’s recommendations following its probe into the plane crash at Mangalore airport in May 2010. Bansal said that two meetings of the panel have happened and corrective actions that need to be taken are being discussed.

“The committee has been given two months’ time and one month is over. We will submit the report within the time frame," he said. He spoke to .

