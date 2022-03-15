Hijab Ban: Student Files Plea in Supreme Court Challenging Karnataka HC Verdict

A special leave petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom, saying Hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The petition has been filed in the apex court by a Muslim student named Niba Naaz through Advocate-on-Record Anas Tanwir.

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the high court said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

