Hijab Case: Karnataka Govt Submits Details of Campus Front of India in HC

The Karnataka government on Thursday informed the High Court that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the members of the Campus Front of India (CFI), who had allegedly threatened some teachers in the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi district. As soon as the proceedings began, state Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi told the full bench of the High Court that an FIR has been registered. He also said he has furnished details relating to the CFI in a sealed cover to the bench.

The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit is hearing the hijab case. “With regard to the submission made by senior advocate S S Naganand against an organisation, an FIR has been registered," Navadgi told the bench.

On Wednesday, the court had sought to know from the state government the role of the Campus Front of India (CFI). On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the CFI in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed.

Till then, students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it, college principal Rudre Gowda had said. “The institution did not have any rule on hijab-wearing since no one used to wear it to the classroom in the last 35 years. The students who came with the demand had the backing of outside forces," Gowda had said.

