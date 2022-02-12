Hijab-clad Student Cautioned by College Admin After Students Protest in MP's Satna

As Hijab row continues to rage on in Madhya Pradesh, a girl wearing a hijab reportedly attempted to give her college exam in Satna district on Saturday. However, the girl was allowed to take the exam only after she offered a written undertaking that she would be turning up in college uniform in the future.

The incident was reported in Degree college Satna where M Com third semester exam is underway. A Muslim student reached the college in hijab triggering some students to protest.

To pacify them, the college administration intervened and the principal cautioned the girl. The girl assured the principal to wear the college uniform in future. She was made to sign a written undertaking on the admit card to before she was allowed in the exam.

Advertisement

The college also released a statement that said the institution only allows the specified uniform and the girl was allowed in the exam after caution.

Several students of the college affirmed that they will oppose in case anyone defies the college dress code and turns up in any other outfit.

‘Muslim outfit decries opposition to hijab’

Muslim Seva Da in Burhanpur submitted a memorandum to the SDM, addressed to the President of India, criticizing opposition to the hijab. Speaking to the media, the delegation said that there is anguish among the Muslims and claimed that the constitution offers them freedom to practice their religion. Naushad Ali, the head of the organization said opposing hijab was wrong and peace and brotherhood should be intact in the country.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Pratik Mohan Awasthi)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.