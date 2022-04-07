Hijab Poster Girl Praised by Al-Qaeda Chief, Her Father Says 'Don't Want Him to Talk About Us'

Why is he involved in an issue of my country, asked father of Muskan, the girl who stood up to anti-hijab protesters, reacting to Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri’s statements on the Karnataka hijab row.

On Tuesday, Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri resurfaced, quashing rumours of his death, and praised Muskan Khan, the hijab-clad girl who went viral for confronting a mob of boys who were opposed to women wearing Hijab.

Zawahiri’s video, released by Al Qaeda mouthpiece As-Sahab, was verified by the non-governmental counterterrorism organisation SITE Intelligence.

To this, Muskan’s father Mohammed Hussain, said “I don’t even know who he is and it is wrong to take my daughter’s name. I am happy in my country. We do not need them [Al Qaeda] to speak about our country’s issues. They are just spoiling our peace".

Asked about Zawahiri praising Muskan, he said, “People say whatever they want… This is unnecessarily causing trouble. We are living peacefully in our country, we don’t want him to talk about us, as he is not related to us… it is wrong, it is an attempt to create division among us." Observing that Muskan too has seen the video, Khan said whatever Zawahiri has said is ‘wrong.’ “… She (Muskan) is still a student, she wants to study," he said.

Muskan, a second-year BCom student in Mandya, was heckled by a group of students, wearing saffron shawl, for entering the college with hijab. As they shouted “Jai Shri Ram", Muskan retorted by shouting “Allah-hu-Akbar." Following this, college authorities intervened and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, condemning the statement by the terror group into the internal matters, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayn said, “action will be taken against organisations and people linked to them".

