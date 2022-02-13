Hijab Row: Bengal School Vandalised After Authorities Allegedly Prohibit Girls from Wearing Headscarf

The Hijab row has entered West Bengal with a school in Murshidabad district prohibiting girl students from wearing hijab and burqa to class. Following this order, locals vandalised school premises. The incident happened at Bahutali High School in Murshidabad’s Suti area on Saturday.

Students and locals alleged that school authorities asked girls not to wear hijab inside school premises. This direction sparked controversy, and agitated locals reportedly tried to pelt stones inside the school and beat up teachers. Police intervened with tear gas and lathi charge. As per media reports, 18 people have been arrested so far.

Later, police initiated a meeting with parents and school authority and the school stated it did not disallow hijabs inside premises. The matter was settled after negotiations between the school administration and students’ guardians.

The incident comes amid the ongoing row over hijab on the high school and college campuses in certain parts of Karnataka, resulting in protests by locals. Higher educational institutions are set to reopen on February 14 after being shut down for three days as per a government order.

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday in the wake of the Karnataka ‘hijab’ row and it seeks a direction to the Centre, states and union territories to implement a common dress code for staffers and students in registered educational institutions for securing equality and promoting fraternity and national integration.

