Hijab Row: India Condemns OIC for ‘Misleading, Motivated’ Remarks

India on Tuesday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its “motivated and misleading" comments in the wake of the hijab row in Karnataka, and said that the OIC is being “misused by vested interests" to further their propaganda against the country.

“We have noted yet another motivated and misleading statement from the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on matters pertaining to India. Issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity," External affairs ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

“The communal mindset of the OIC Secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. The OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India. As a result, it has only harmed its own reputation," Bagchi said.

Reacting to the hijab row in Karnataka, the OIC general secretariat had on Monday asked India to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of the Muslim community while protecting the way of life of its members.

“The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation expresses deep concern over recent public calls for genocide of Muslims by the ‘Hindutva’ proponents in Haridwar in the state of Uttarakhand and reported incidents of harassment of Muslim women on social media sites as well as banning of Muslim girl students from wearing hijab in the state of Karnataka," the OIC had said in a statement,

