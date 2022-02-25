Hijab Row: Karnataka HC Concludes Hearing After 11 Days, Verdict Reserved

The Karnataka High Court on Friday concluded hearing all the parties concerned and reserved its judgment in the hijab case after 11 days of back-to-back hearing.

The judgment was reserved on the petitions filed by Muslim girl students challenging the action of a government PU college in denying them entry for wearing a hijab (headscarf) and seeking protection of their right to wear hijabs in educational institutions.

The hearing had been taking place since 11 days before the full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka government had told the court that there is no restriction on wearing hijab with reasonable restrictions “subject to institutional discipline" and dismissed the charge that a denial of wearing hijab was a violation of Article 15 of the Constitution.

Advertisement

Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi had countered the petition by Muslim girls from Udupi district and said that the right to wear the headscarf falls under the category of 19(1)(A) and not Article 25 as has been argued by the petitioners.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.