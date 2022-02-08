Hijab Row LIVE Updates: Stone Pelting in Several K'taka Districts as HC Hears 'Emotive' Issue; Now, Hijab Ban in MP Schools, Announces Minister

Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat, appearing for the petitioner, says - wearing of headscarf is an essential part of Muslim culture.
Will Hijabs be banned in Madhya Pradesh schools? State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has said “Only dress code should be applicable in schools. Hijab is not a part of school dress."
Advocate General tells Karnataka High Court - autonomy is given to colleges to decide uniforms; says students who want relaxation shall approach the College Development Committee.
A protest in a first grade college in Banahatti in Bagalakote district has turned violent after stone pelting was witnessed between students of different communities. (Image: News18)
Karnataka High Court on Hijab row: “we will go by reason, by law, not by passion or emotions. We will go by what Constitution says. Constitution is the Bhagavad Gita for me."
Karnataka High Court Hearing begins on the Hijab row. “Unfortunately it has become emotive issue. Let’s go by constitution," says the Court. The Petitioners ask Permission be given to use dupatta (school uniform) and cover their head for two months.
Even as the Karnataka High Court is expected to hear on Tuesday the petition of a student of the government pre-university college in Udupi district seeking permission to wear hijab, two students of a private college at Kundapur here have also approached it with the same plea. The two students of Bhandarkar’s arts and science college, in their petition, have named the college principal, Mangalore university registrar and Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty as the defendants.
In the petition, the students allege that the college has restricted their entry with ‘hijabs’ (headscarf) in the college premises at the instance of the MLA. The petition has been filed by Suha Maulana and Aisha Aleefa, both pursuing BBA.
The girls pointed out in their petition that there was no dispute on hijabs when they got admission to the college. The principal introduced the restriction all of a sudden on February 3, saying they have a government order restricting hijabs inside classes. When the parents of the girls met the principal and questioned the decision, the latter told them that the step has been taken as per the direction of the MLA, who is the president of the college development committee, the students said in the petition.
Karnataka High Court is hearing other matters now. The Court will hear the matter pertaining to hijab row after some time.
“Stringent action will be taken against those who are contributing to disturbing the situation in educational institutions," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, on Udupi hijab row.
Students were seen protesting at the MGM College students in Udupi wearing saffron caps, chanting slogans of ‘Jai Shivaji’, and ‘Vande Mataram’, against Muslims wearing Hijabs in schools, colleges.
Stone pelting is being witnessed outside the Govt degree college in Shivamogga, where protests had broken out on the Hijab issue before. Police used mild force to disperse the crowd.
Meanwhile, a stand-off between Hijab-wearing girls and saffron shawl-wearing students at Shivamogga is being reported. Many students of the Shivamogga government PU college are demanding that Hijab be not allowed in college.
Girls wearing Hijab are seeking permission to attend class with hijab at the college, and argue that their studies are getting affected ahead of the crucial exams.
In another incident, members of Bajrang Dal distributed saffron shawl outside PU college in Hassan. Hijab wearing students refused to remove their head scarf before entering the class, and the Principal and teaching staff had to convince both parties to enter the class without hijab and shawl.
However, after Bajrang Dal members entered the campus, hijab wearing girls left the grounds.
State education Minister CT Ravi has maintained the government stand of not allowing hijabs, saying schools and colleges should have a uniform code. In a tweet on Tuesday, Ravi said “Those who did not shed a tear for the brilliant Tamil Nadu student #Lavanya are crying for some FOOLS whose only aim in life is to wear Hijab to college."
The issue that initially began in January at a Government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves in violation of the stipulated dress code were sent out, has spread to a few other colleges in the city and in nearby Kundapur and Byndoor.
As the controversy around wearing of Hijabs in educational institutions in Karnataka heats up, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed for calm, asking all those concerned to ‘let children study’. He said the matter would be heard in the high court today, and for everyone to wait for the court’s observation on the matter.
All eyes are now on the Karnataka High Court which will be hearing the petition over the ‘hijab’ row, as the controversial issue refuses to die down across the state. A section of Muslim girls are demanding permission wearing headscarves to college, while the state government has cracked the whip making uniforms mandatory for students attending classes in educational institutions. There have been several instances during the last few days, especially in coastal Karnataka, where some Muslim girl students, turning up in hijab, were not being allowed into classes, and Hindu boys and girls responding with saffron shawls, also being barred from classes.
Hijab Row LIVE Updates: As the controversy around wearing of Hijabs in educational institutions in Karnataka heats up, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed for calm, asking all those concerned to ‘let children study’. He said the matter would be heard in the high court today, and for everyone to wait for the court’s observation on the matter.
All eyes are now on the Karnataka High Court which will be hearing the petition over the ‘hijab’ row, as the controversial issue refuses to die down across the state. A section of Muslim girls are demanding permission wearing headscarves to college, while the state government has cracked the whip making uniforms mandatory for students attending classes in educational institutions. There have been several instances during the last few days, especially in coastal Karnataka, where some Muslim girl students, turning up in hijab, were not being allowed into classes, and Hindu boys and girls responding with saffron shawls, also being barred from classes.
The issue that initially began in January at a Government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves in violation of the stipulated dress code were sent out, has spread to a few other colleges in the city and in nearby Kundapur and Byndoor.
State education Minister CT Ravi has maintained the government stand of not allowing hijabs, saying schools and colleges should have a uniform code. In a tweet on Tuesday, Ravi said “Those who did not shed a tear for the brilliant Tamil Nadu student #Lavanya are crying for some FOOLS whose only aim in life is to wear Hijab to college.”
Protests Continue
Meanwhile, a stand-off between Hijab-wearing girls and saffron shawl-wearing students at Shivamogga is being reported. Many students of the Shivamogga government PU college are demanding that Hijab be not allowed in college.
Girls wearing Hijab are seeking permission to attend class with hijab at the college, and argue that their studies are getting affected ahead of the crucial exams.
In another incident, members of Bajrang Dal distributed saffron shawl outside PU college in Hassan. Hijab wearing students refused to remove their head scarf before entering the class, and the Principal and teaching staff had to convince both parties to enter the class without hijab and shawl.
However, after Bajrang Dal members entered the campus, hijab wearing girls left the grounds.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.