Hijab Row News LIVE Updates: CM Bommai Asks Cops to Impose Prohibitory Orders Without Consulting Govt

The bench stated that since the government is not agreeing to the petitioner’s request of allowing students to wear hijab for two months, it will take up the case on the basis of merit. “There are protests and students are on roads, I am observing all developments in this regard," the judge noted.

“The government can’t give a ruling against the Quran. Wearing a dress of the choice is a fundamental right. Wearing a hijab is a fundamental right, however, the government can restrict fundamental rights. There is no clear order on uniforms from the government. Wearing a hijab is a matter of privacy. The government order in this regard violates the boundaries of privacy," the bench observed.

The bench also asked the petitioner which page of Quran says that hijab is mandatory. The judge also asked for a copy of the Quran from the court’s library. It also asked the petitioner to read out from the holy book to understand where it has been stated so.

The bench also asked if all traditions are fundamental practices and what is their jurisdiction.