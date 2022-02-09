Hijab Row News LIVE Updates: CM Bommai Asks Cops to Impose Prohibitory Orders Without Consulting Govt

Hijab Row News LIVE Updates: Two additional battalions of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) have been deployed in Shivamogga, while four senior officers have been rushed to the district after the hijab-saffron shawl row turned violent in various parts of the city. Prohibitory orders were enforced in Shivamogga on Tuesday for two days, under Section 144 of the CrPC. Read More
The bench stated that since the government is not agreeing to the petitioner’s request of allowing students to wear hijab for two months, it will take up the case on the basis of merit. “There are protests and students are on roads, I am observing all developments in this regard," the judge noted.
“The government can’t give a ruling against the Quran. Wearing a dress of the choice is a fundamental right. Wearing a hijab is a fundamental right, however, the government can restrict fundamental rights. There is no clear order on uniforms from the government. Wearing a hijab is a matter of privacy. The government order in this regard violates the boundaries of privacy," the bench observed.
The bench also asked the petitioner which page of Quran says that hijab is mandatory. The judge also asked for a copy of the Quran from the court’s library. It also asked the petitioner to read out from the holy book to understand where it has been stated so.
The bench also asked if all traditions are fundamental practices and what is their jurisdiction.
A bench headed by Justice Krishna S. Dixit said: “For me, Constitution is Bhagvad Gita. We have to act according to the Constitution. I have come to this position after taking oath on the Constitution. The emotions on the issue should be set aside. Wearing a hijab should not become an emotional issue."
It also observed that the government has to answer many questions on the issue. “I am getting messages from innumerable numbers. The whole WhatsApp chat is filled with this discussion. The institutions can only work as per the constitution. The government can give orders, but people can question them," the bench noted.
“The government can’t come to decisions on surmises," it said.
Shocking details are emerging from the widespread incidents of violence from across Karnataka on Tuesday in the backdrop of hijab row. The miscreants have attacked a teacher with iron rods causing severe head injuries to him in Bagalkot district. BJP MLA Haratalu Halappa stood as a mute spectator even as a student was beaten up by a mob in Shivamogga district.
Manjunath Naik (30), a school teacher has been attacked with iron rods by miscreants in Banahatti town of Bagalkot district after the violence erupted following students protest. “I was crossing the road when a group of people attacked me with iron rods on my head. I couldn’t realize what was happening," a bleeding Manjunath Naik explained to media persons.
He was taken to hospital by the police later. The situation is still tense in Banahatti town and the police has made elaborate arrangements to avoid any incident of violence.
A students’ outfit at Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday protested against hijab restrictions in a government pre-university college in Udupi in Karnataka. The Muslim Students’ Federation protested outside the Arts Faculty in DU North Campus. The gathering comprised 50 students, including women, who were wearing hijabs.
Carrying banners like "We, the people of Muhammad, will fight hate" and “In solidarity with the students of Karnataka", they raised their voice against the row which has erupted in the southern state. Tension had prevailed at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts of the state as they were rocked by protests for and against hijab on Tuesday, forcing the police and administration to intervene.
Amid the Karnataka High Court hearing the hijab matter, more incidents of violence were reported from an educational institute in the state on Tuesday. The police fired teargas shells and carried out a baton charge to quell the violent mob in the Harihar First Grade College campus in Davanagere district. Following the violence, the district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in Davanagere and Harihar twin cities. According to eyewitnesses, several policemen and students were injured in the violent incident.
After the controversy over wearing a headscarf or hijab in schools escalated in Karnataka, a statement in this regard by a Minister has sparked controversy in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Tuesday said that hijab will not be allowed in schools in the state. “Students will be allowed only to wear dress code and hijab is not a part of dress code," Parmar said on Tuesday in Bhopal. Parmar, while talking to media persons also said that he has directed the school education department to ensure that only dress code is allowed in schools in Madhya Pradesh.
Sources told IANS that the Madhya Pradesh Government is planning to ban hijab in schools.
Nagesh told reporters that out of about 5,000-plus Pre-University colleges in the state that function, a “conflict-like" situation has been created in about 10-12 institutions and in some degree colleges due to the hijab and saffron shawl controversy. As the hijab row evoked mixed reactions in Karnataka and elsewhere in the country, visuals of a group of boys heckling a hijab-clad girl in Mandya, near Bengaluru, went viral. The student, who asserted that the protest demanding the girls’ right to wear hijab would continue, said she had the support of her teachers and claimed that the boys with saffron shawls who heckled her were “outsiders." “Everyone in the class…our principal and lecturers have supported us," she told a leading news channel. Her friends were of the opinion that those who had heckled her were outsiders, she added, as the girl received support on the social media. Two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir-Omar Abdullah of the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)- condemned the incident.
As the Karnataka High Court and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to all students and people to maintain peace and calm, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh claimed that according to a report the Campus Front of India (CFI) is said to have incited the Hijab row, and this will be investigated. CFI is the student wing of the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India(PFI). The high court, which is looking into pleas by some Muslim girl students on their right to wear a headscarf and will resume hearing on Wednesday, observed that only “some mischievous people" were keeping the Hijab issue burning.
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday heard petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college and the matter has been posted for Wednesday. The protest over dress code started in one school and has spread to other districts.
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has reacted to the controversy over Muslim students alleging that they were not allowed to enter campuses and classrooms wearing the hijab in Karnataka. The girls’ education activist tweeted that “refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying." Yousafzai, taking note of the developments, tweeted, “Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists - for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women."
According to police, some students hurled stones at government first grade college in city’s Bapujinagar area in which students were injured. They were staging protest in the premises of the college demanding the authorities concerned either to permit them to attend classes wearing saffron shawl or ban hijab. Some sustained minor injuries as agitators hurled stones at the college. They were admitted to district McGann teaching hospital in the city. Police stated that prohibitory orders will remain in force in Shivamogga city till February 9. Assembly of five or more people in public places has been banned.
Meanwhile, after ordering closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for the next three days amid the controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai landed in Bengaluru from Delhi and immediately met DGP Praveen Sood around midnight. Beside the DGP, home and education ministers were also present. The CM also met the Superintendents of Police (SPs) and asked them to impose section 144 in their respective district, “wherever required, without consulting the government”.
On the other hand, Arshad Madani’s Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind’s has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for a hijab-clad woman whose video outside her college in Mandya district went viral. The Karnataka student was seen shouting Islamic slogan, Allah hu Akbar, in response to the sloganeering by a mob wearing saffron scarves when they heckled her for coming to college wearing burqa.
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has reacted to the controversy. “What is happening in Karnataka is provoking unrest. A religious wall of poison is being erected among the students. What is happening in the neighbouring state should not come to Tamil Nadu. It is time for the progressive forces to be more careful,” he tweeted.
