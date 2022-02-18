Hijab Row Updates: K'taka Minority Welfare Restrains Students from Wearing Any Religious Attire, HC Urged to Allow Hijab on Fridays

The counsel appearing for students seeking to attend schools with hijab, on Thursday urged the Karnataka High Court that these students be allowed to wear hijab and attend classes on Fridays at least.

Senior advocate Vinod Kulakarni, appearing for the students, submitted that the hijab issue has created mass hysteria and mental disturbances throughout the country, and that sending poor Muslim girls out of class is against the preamble of the Constitution.

At least on Fridays, and ensuing holy month of Ramzan, beginning in Marc), let the students be allowed to come wearing hijab, he said, quoting a Lata Mangeshkar song, “.. Kuch paake khona hai, kuch khoke paana hai’ (to get something you lose, you lose something to get something) and sought court directions in this regard.

I beg with my folded hands to allow hijab on Fridays and it will avoid unnecessary controversy," he said, adding that the Quran can’t be ignored and hijab is not against public order. Outside authorities have no standing and have no authority to pass orders in religious matters and beliefs, he said.