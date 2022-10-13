Hijab Row LIVE Updates: Stalemate Stays as SC Bench Gives Split Verdict, Matter to Go to CJI Now

By: News Desk
Edited By: Vidushi Sagar
Last Updated: October 13, 2022, 11:01 IST
New Delhi, India
Hijab Row LIVE Updates: The stalemate in the Hijab row continued as the Supreme Court pronounced a split verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state. Read More
The controversy erupted on January 1 when six girls said they were barred from entering their classroom wearing the hijab at a Government PU College in Udupi, and sat in protest outside the college. READ MORE
“It’s ultimately a matter of choice and nothing else. Uppermost in my mind was education of the girl child. I respectfully disagree with my brother judge:" Justice Dhulia.
Bench pronounces the operative portion: In light of the divergence of opinion, the matter has to be placed before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate directions.
Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allows all the appeals and sets aside the judgment of the Karnataka High Court.
Justice Hemant Gupta’s verdict upholds hijab ban verdict of Karnataka High Court.
Justice Hemant : ‘I have answered all the questions against the appeals. I am proposing to dismiss the appeals.’
“There is divergence of opinion" : Justice Hemant Gupta. After a Split verdict in Hijab case. Matter to be referred to larger bench of Supreme court now.
While Justices Hemant Gupta upheld the decision of the Karnataka High Court and proposed to dismiss all appeals, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia was in favour of allowing all appeals and setting aside the judgment of the Karnataka HC.
The matter will be referred to a larger Supreme Court bench now.
On March 15, the high court had dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students of the Government Pre-University Girls College in Karnataka’s Udupi seeking permission to wear the hijab inside classrooms, ruling it is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.
During the arguments in the apex court, a number of counsel appearing for the petitioners had insisted that preventing Muslim girls from wearing the hijab to the classroom will put their education in jeopardy as they might stop attending classes. Counsel for the petitioners had argued on various aspects, including on the state government’s February 5, 2022 order which banned wearing clothes that disturb equality, integrity, and public order in schools and colleges.
Some advocates had also argued that the matter be referred to a five-judge constitution bench. On the other hand, the counsel appearing for the state had argued that the Karnataka government order that kicked up a row over hijab was “religion neutral”.
Insisting that the agitation in support of wearing hijab in educational institutions was not a “spontaneous act” by a few individuals, the state’s counsel had argued in the apex court that the government would have been “guilty of dereliction of constitutional duty” if it had not acted the way it did.
The state government’s order of February 5, 2022 was challenged by some Muslim girls in the high court. Several pleas have been filed in the apex court challenging the high court verdict.
With PTI inputs
