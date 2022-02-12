Hijab Row News LIVE Updates: Higher Education Universities, Colleges to Remain Closed Till Feb 16 in Karnataka

Hijab Row News LIVE Updates: Holiday announced to universities belonging to the department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), in the wake of the Hijab row, has been extended till February 16, the Karnataka government said on Friday. Read More
With high schools across the state up to class 10, reopening on February 14, the Karnataka government on Friday issued a series of directions to district administrations, aimed at maintaining peace and that the High Court order is not violated. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today held a meeting of Ministers with Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendent of Police (SPs), Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPIs) and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats of all districts, via video conferencing, to review the ground situation.
A large number of AMU students including girls held a protest march on the campus here on Friday in support of Muslim girls’ agitation in Karnataka against the ban on wearing hijab in colleges there. Carrying posters and raising slogans, the protestors marched from Babey Sir Syed Gate within the campus to the Centenary Gate near Purani Chungi crossing at the periphery of the campus.
They also issued a written statement describing the ban on hijab as an assault on their Fundamental Right to practice their religion as enshrined in the Constitution of India. The statement said the AMU students had so far refrained from holding any protest and venting out their emotions on this matter because “we do not wish to take any step which could be misconstrued by those who are trying to disturb the peace of the land".
Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Friday said that it would not be possible to ban the usage of phones in colleges as digital learning has become part and parcel of the study process.
Replying to a query by reporters about speculation that usage of mobiles will be banned in schools and colleges against the backdrop of hijab row, he said: “Nowadays modern gadgets such as mobile, computer, laptop, tab, etc have become an integral part of the teaching-learning process. When such is the situation, how usage of mobiles can be banned?"
“Neither students or parents should believe such rumours. The government’s aim is to provide quality education to students at all levels using modern gadgets. Accordingly, usage of mobiles in institutions will be continued."
The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Friday protested outside the Karnataka Bhawan here to express solidarity with the Muslim students amid the ongoing hijab controversy. In a statement, the SFI said the protest was called against the alleged continued attacks on girls’ education in the country.
Dozens of students who took part in the protest were detained by Delhi Police. SFI secretary Yashita Singh said she, along with several other activists, was detained during the protest.
“We were carrying out a peaceful protest but were detained by police. Several others were picked on their way to the protest site," Singh said. The SFI claimed that the protestors were violently detained at Karnataka Bhawan, Mandir Marg, Chanakyapuri, Connaught Place, Barakhamba Road and Vasant Kunj police station An official from Delhi Police said that as many as 37 students, including 16 women students, were detained.
Holiday announced to universities belonging to the department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), in the wake of the Hijab row, has been extended till February 16, the Karnataka government said on Friday. However, examinations will be held as scheduled and it has been directed to conduct online classes, state Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, both Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had indicated that a decision regarding reopening Pre-University and Degree (higher education) Colleges will be taken on February 14. Noting that in view of the Hijab row, DCTE had declared the closure of institutions from February 9 to February 11, Narayan said, now as a precautionary measure it has been extended.
This closure is applicable for government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma, and engineering colleges, he added.
This closure is applicable for government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma, and engineering colleges, he added. The government on Thursday had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.
The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, had earlier requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom. As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from February 9.
