Hijab Row News LIVE Updates: Higher Education Universities, Colleges to Remain Closed Till Feb 16 in Karnataka

A large number of AMU students including girls held a protest march on the campus here on Friday in support of Muslim girls’ agitation in Karnataka against the ban on wearing hijab in colleges there. Carrying posters and raising slogans, the protestors marched from Babey Sir Syed Gate within the campus to the Centenary Gate near Purani Chungi crossing at the periphery of the campus.

They also issued a written statement describing the ban on hijab as an assault on their Fundamental Right to practice their religion as enshrined in the Constitution of India. The statement said the AMU students had so far refrained from holding any protest and venting out their emotions on this matter because “we do not wish to take any step which could be misconstrued by those who are trying to disturb the peace of the land".