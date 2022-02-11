Hijab Row News LIVE Updates: SC Moved as K'taka HC Bans Religious Dress in Colleges till Verdict; Madras HC Asks if Nation or Faith is Supreme

Hijab Row News LIVE Updates: Amid the Hijab row in Karnataka, the government on Thursday decided to resume classes for high school students from next week, even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated the High Court has said students should not wear religious dress to colleges. Read More
The Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) staged a protest outside the Karnataka Bhawan here on Thursday in solidarity with the Muslim students of the southern state over the issue of prohibition on the wearing of hijab. The protesters alleged that they were “beaten" up by police, around 50 of them were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station.
“Several protesters have been dealt injuries. Madhurima Kundu, AISA JNU secretary, was scratched with nails by the constables of Delhi Police. Police have stolen AISA placards and dafli and are refusing to return it. We demand action against the police officers who attacked Madhurima and other women comrades, the students’ body said in a statement. The AISA alleged in a statement that before the protest could even begin, the “Delhi Police unleashed brutal violence on the protesters".
The Madras High Court on Thursday expressed shock over the dress code controversy erupting in certain parts of the country. A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari asked: “What is paramount? Is it the country or religion? “I mean it is really shocking. Somebody is going for the hijab, somebody is going for the topi, and somebody is going for other things."
Questioning the intention behind such things, he asked: “Is it one country or divided by religion or by something like that. This is quite surprising." Pointing out the fact that India was a secular country, he said: “What is found from the current affairs is nothing but an effort to divide the country by religion."
The Madras High Court on Thursday expressed shock over the dress code controversy erupting in certain parts of the country. A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari asked: “What is paramount? Is it the country or religion? “I mean it is really shocking. Somebody is going for the hijab, somebody is going for the topi, and somebody is going for other things."
Questioning the intention behind such things, he asked: “Is it one country or divided by religion or by something like that. This is quite surprising." Pointing out the fact that India was a secular country, he said: “What is found from the current affairs is nothing but an effort to divide the country by religion."
The student petitioners who challenged the ban on wearing Hijab in educational institutions on Thursday told the Karnataka High Court that the Karnataka Education Act1983 does not have any provision of penalty for infraction of uniform. Advocate Sanjay Hegde, who appeared on behalf of students from Kundapura before the full bench of the Karnataka High Court, said the penalty clause prescribed in the KEA1983 largely restricted to college management. He said the Act has provision to impose fine for copying, malpractices and loitering.
“There is, however, no penalty for infraction of uniform," Hegde contended before the fullbench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi. The bench was constituted on Wednesday night to hear the Hijab case after the single bench of Justice Dixit referred it to the CJ saying a larger bench may hear it.
According to Hegde, the petitioners have been wearing their regular head scarves along with their uniform but the college management insisted that they should remove it to attend classes. Since December the petitioners have faced discrimination and they were made to stand out of the class though his clients said head scarves were their religious and cultural practice, Hegde argued.
A large number of girls and women wearing the `hijab’ or veils took out a protest march in Maharashtra’s Jalna city on Thursday. The protest was organized by Jalna Muslims Numanida Khawateen, a local organization, against the ban on the hijab or Islamic head covering at some colleges in Karnataka which has snowballed into a huge controversy.
The protesters carried placards and banners saying ‘Hijab first then kitab’ (first hijab and then textbook) and `Save the Constitution, Save the Country’. A memorandum to the President of India on the issue was handed over to the deputy collector at the end of the march.
The CPI(M) said it is a “big irony" that the very department which has ordered that ‘hijabs’ cannot be worn in pre-university colleges is the same one which called for a week-long performance of ‘Surya Namaskar’ to commemorate the 75th year of Independence in colleges across Karnataka. An editorial in party mouthpiece “People’s Democracy" said the statements made by ministers, MPs and MLAs on the issue make it clear that Muslims are being “targeted for their religious identity and will be treated as second-class citizens and denied the equal rights provided under the Constitution".
“The hijab worn by Muslim girl students has been seized upon by the BJP and Hindutva forces to create another divisive and anti-Muslim polarisation in Karnataka… The BJP government acquiesced in the demand of the Hindutva outfits that girls wearing hijab should not be allowed to attend government schools and colleges. “This is the latest move by the BJP state government against the minorities. In the name of not allowing any religious symbols in the dress of students, the right of Muslim girls to get an education is being denied," the editorial said.
Amid the Hijab row in Karnataka, the government on Thursday decided to resume classes for high school students from next week, even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated the High Court has said students should not wear religious dress to colleges. The government’s decision to resume classes up to Standard X from February 14 and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter, came at a meeting chaired by the chief minister with his cabinet colleagues holding the Home, Primary and Secondary Education and Higher Education portfolios, and senior officials.
“The three-judge bench (of the Karnataka High Court) has said that they will hear the case on a day-to-day basis and that everyone should maintain peace, and not to wear religious dress at colleges until then (order). They have also given instruction for reopening of educational institutions," Bommai said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, discussions were held at the meeting aimed at establishing peace at school and college campuses and creating an atmosphere for students to study together, and to maintain law and order.
“It has been decided that high school classes up to class 10 will start functioning from Monday and in the second stage PUC and degree colleges will start, the dates will be announced in the due course," he said. The Karnataka government announced a three-day holiday on Tuesday in view of violence and tension in some schools and colleges owing to the Hijab (Islamic head scarves) versus saffron scarves face-off.
“The three-judge bench (of the Karnataka High Court) has said that they will hear the case on a day-to-day basis and that everyone should maintain peace, and not to wear religious dress at colleges until then (order). They have also given instruction for reopening of educational institutions,” Bommai said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, discussions were held at the meeting aimed at establishing peace at school and college campuses and creating an atmosphere for students to study together, and to maintain law and order.
“It has been decided that high school classes up to class 10 will start functioning from Monday and in the second stage PUC and degree colleges will start, the dates will be announced in the due course,” he said. The Karnataka government announced a three-day holiday on Tuesday in view of violence and tension in some schools and colleges owing to the Hijab (Islamic head scarves) versus saffron scarves face-off.
The full bench of the Karnataka High Court hearing the Hijab ban case on Thursday posted the matter for February 14. The three-judge full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit was formed on Wednesday to hear the petitions by the Muslim girl students challenging the ban on Hijab.
The bench was constituted after the single judge, Justice Dixit referred the matter to the CJ with a view that a larger bench should hear the matter. The full bench also said it wants the matter to be resolved at the earliest but till that time peace and tranquility is to be maintained.
Earlier, the Chief Justice asked the media to refrain from reporting the observations made by the bench during the course of hearing. The Hijab row started in December end when a few students started coming to the government pre-university college in Udupi wearing Hijab. Protesting against it, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves. The row spread to other educational institutions in different parts of the State, and the protests took a violent turn at some place earlier this week, prompting the government on Tuesday to declare three days holiday for the institutions.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.