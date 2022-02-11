Home » News » India » Hijab Row: SC Says it Will Protect Fundamental Rights of Citizens, Take Up Plea at Appropriate Time

Hijab Row: SC Says it Will Protect Fundamental Rights of Citizens, Take Up Plea at Appropriate Time

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was told by senior advocate Devdutt Kamat, appearing for the students, that the high court order has led to the "suspension of fundamental right to practice religion under Article 25 of the Constitution."

Advertisement
PTI
Updated: February 11, 2022, 12:50 IST

We will see, the CJI said when Kamat insisted on listing of the plea for urgent hearing. A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High court, hearing the 'hijab' issue on Thursday, asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: February 11, 2022, 12:50 IST