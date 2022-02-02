Hijab vs Saffron Shawl Row Deepens in Coastal Karnataka, Local Leaders Put Thinking Caps On

The controversy over six girls wearing Muslim headscarves to a Government Pre-University College in Udupi is now threatening to trigger a hijab vs saffron shawl standoff in Coastal Karnataka.

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike has threatened to start a saffron shawl movement across the region, especially wherever Muslim girls are being allowed to wear the hijab in educational institutions. The right-wing outfit has threatened to ask Hindu boys in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts to wear saffron shawls to their classrooms if Muslim girls are allowed to wear the hijab.

On Wednesday, around 40 Hindu boys of the Government Pre-University College in Kundapur entered their classrooms wearing saffron shawls.

27 girls in the same college are wearing the hijab to the classroom.

“Government circular says students should wear the uniform and it should be for all. There is no exception for different castes, religions, etc. If they are given exemption then we will wear our religious symbols and saffron shawls. If everyone follows the dress code then we will also follow," said Prakash Kukehalli, general secretary, Hindu Jagarana Vedike.

The college development committee under the leadership of local legislator H Srinivasa Shetty immediately called a meeting. The parents of the Muslim girls too were summoned. The committee also consulted education minister Nagesh, who reiterated that the dress code should be implemented and no religious symbols or attire should be allowed inside the college campus.

“The MLA has said we have to follow the status quo according to government orders. We will see what happens tomorrow. If they are allowed to enter the college wearing hijab then all the 300 Hindu boys and girls will wear saffron shawls and enter the classroom," said Rikesh K, a right-wing activist.

The six girls who have been barred from entering their classroom wearing the hijab at a Government PU College in Udupi, meanwhile, have continued to sit outside in protest. One of the protesting students has approached the Karnataka High Court, seeking relief. The students claim their fundamental rights are being violated with the college development committee stopping them from wearing the hijab inside the classroom.

