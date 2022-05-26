Himachal Cabinet Approves 12 Weeks Child Adoption Leave to Women Employees

Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to grant child adoption leave up to 12 weeks to the regular women employees and two free gas cylinders in a year to the beneficiaries of the state's scheme, an official said here. The state cabinet, presided by the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, also decided to give its guarantee in favour of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) for raising a term loan of Rs 160 crores to buy 360 new buses and other vehicles, an official spokesperson said.

Two free gas cylinders will be given in a year to the beneficiaries of 'Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna' in addition to the refill provided at the time of gas connection, he said. The cabinet gave its approval for the grant of child adoption leave up to 12 weeks to the regular female employees of the state government, he added. The state cabinet also gave its go-ahead to earlier announced 50 per cent concession in fare to women passengers in HRTC buses in ordinary intrastate buses, the spokesperson said.

Earlier on April 15, an announcement in this respect was made by the Chief Minister on the occasion of Himachal Day in Chamba. Thakur had made the announcements while presiding over the 75th state-level Himachal Day function in the historic town of Chowgan in the Chamba district.

The cabinet also approved a plan to provide a free domestic water supply facility to the people in the rural areas from May 1, as announced earlier. The cabinet decided to enhance the honorarium of part-time workers functioning in patwar circles of the Revenue Department from the existing Rs 4,100 to Rs 5,000 per month, the spokesperson added.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojna, he said adding that the scheme would be run through joint efforts of the Centre and State Government, Departments of Women and Child Development, Health and Family Welfare, Elementary Education, and National Health Mission. The scheme envisions significant improvement in the nutritional status of mothers and children through multiple intensified interventions converging various stakeholders, he added.

