Himachal Cable Car Mishap Brings Back Memories of J'khand Tragedy | Check Previous Ropeway Accidents

Three people are still stranded in a cable car that stopped midway in Himachal Pradesh’s Parwanoo on Monday afternoon, an incident which brought back fears of April’s tragedy in Jharkhand’s Deoghar when cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other, killing three people.

On Monday, a rescue trolley was deployed on the cable to get the passengers out, the Solan district police chief said. Of the 11 stranded, eight people were rescued. “The technical team of the Timber Trail operator has been deployed and police team is monitoring the situation," the superintendent of police further told ANI.

As the rescue ops continue, News18 takes a look at previous such incidents:

Advertisement

Gulmarg gondola crash

Seven, including four members of a Delhi family and three tourist guides, were killed in June 2017 when a cable car came crashing down after a ropeway snapped mid-air in the ski-resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir.

A tree, uprooted by strong winds had fallen on the ropeway of Gulmarg Gondola, severing the lines and plummeting the cable car to the ground, according to the police. The police said they rescued around 150 people stranded due to the snapping of the cable car ropeway in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Trolley Accident in Chhattisgarh

A labourer had died after a ropeway trolley he was travelling in crashed into a tower resulting in his death in Dongargarh area of Rajnandgaon district in February last year. The 1,300-metre-long ropeway where the accident occurred was recently inaugurated for ferrying devotees to the Bamleshwari Devi temple in cable cars.

Advertisement

Jammu Cable Car Crash

Two workers were killed and four others injured in January 2019 after a cable car of the under-construction Jammu ropeway project crashed during a mock drill, days before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident occurred due to some technical snag near the Mahamaya temple.

Advertisement

Jharkhand ropeway accident

Three people lost their lives in the ropeway accident at Trikut Hills, around 20 km from the temple town of Baidyanath Dham, in April this year after a ropeway malfunction resulted in trolleys colliding at the hills.

The rescue efforts, which saved 60 lives, were undertaken by a joint team, comprising personnel of the Indian Air Force, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, National Disaster Response Force, and the district administration.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.