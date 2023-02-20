Himachal Freight Deadlock: Adani Group to Resume Ops Tomorrow After Settlement With Truck Operators

The two-month deadlock over the freight issue at the two cement plants owned by Adani Group was resolved on Monday with the company announcing restarting of operations from Tuesday after settlement with truck operators.

A company release said that the stakeholders came together and amicably resolved the ongoing discussions on the freight rates. “With the resolution of the issue, the ACC and Ambuja Cements will resume operations effective tomorrow at the Gagal and Darlaghat plants in Himachal Pradesh," the spokesman said.

The new freight rates for single-axle trucks of 12 tons would be Rs 10.30 ton per km for Ambuja Cements’ Darlaghat plant and ACC’s Gagal plant, compared to the earlier rates of Rs 11.41 for ACC’s Gagal and Rs 10.58 for Ambuja Cements’ Darlaghat units. The new rates for multi axle 24-ton trucks would be Rs 9.30 per ton per km for both units. This will result in overall reduction of 10-12% in the freight rates benefiting the customers of Himachal.

The Gagal and Darlaghat units of ACC & Ambuja Cements are one of the largest industrial units in the state and play a vital role in providing employment and contributing to the economic viability of the state. The reopening of plants will help in the economic, social and overall development of the state.

He said the freight rate was arrived upon after a series of meetings between transporters and Chief Executive officer of Adani Cement management with the help of officials, including Principal Secretary Transport R D Nazeem, Director Transport and others.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu said the state government was keen to ensure that neither the industry nor the transporters suffer. He said the remaining issues can be amicably resolved and the usual hike due as per the laid formula would be given from time to time.

Adani cement management had unilaterally shut its two plants at Darlaghat and Barmana from December 15 after it reduced the freight to Rs 6 per ton per km against the existing freight of Rs 10.58 per ton per km and Rs 11.41 per ton per km, respectively, at Darlaghat and Barmana. About 6,500 trucks are engaged by the two plants.

