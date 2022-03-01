Himachal Man Donates to PM Cares Fund After Daughter’s Safe Return From Ukraine

The first group of 32 Himachal Pradesh students, who were trapped in war-torn Ukraine, arrived at Delhi Airport on Sunday evening in a special plane. Ankita Thakur of Hamirpur was one of those students. Ankita returned home on Monday.

Ankita’s father, JB Singh, is a doctor at the Ayurvedic Health Center Jhaledi, and her mother, Anita Devi, is a housewife. Ankita’s father got emotional when she arrived at the Hamirpur bus station by HRTC Volvo bus. He contributed Rs 21000 to the PM Cares Fund and Rs 11000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Ankita of village Chunhal is a native of Amroh in district Hamirpur. Following Russian military aggression in Ukraine, she had to abandon her studies in the middle and return. The family conducted Ankita’s Aarti and, after praying, cut the cake to welcome her.

Another student Shivangi, a native of Mandi’s Sundernagar city’s ancient bazaar, also arrived in Delhi. Yadvinder Sharma, Shivangi’s father, said that he had purchased his daughter’s ticket home 10 days ago. He paid Rs 30,000 for this flight and is relieved that his daughter arrived home safely.

According to reports, the Himachal Pradesh government dispatched buses to transport returnees to their home towns, which included Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, and Bilaspur. The state administration has produced a list of 130 students still stranded in Ukraine, but the figure might be higher.

Concerns about the stranded students were also highlighted during the Himachal Pradesh assembly’s current budget session, and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur directly discussed the matter with the ministry of external affairs. From February 24, when the Russian military incursion began, Ukrainian airspace has been barred from civil aviation operations. As a result, Indian evacuation planes are departing from Bucharest, Romania, and Budapest, Hungary.

