Himachal Parents Protest Against Govt's Decision to Reopen Schools From Nov 15

The parents, especially of students from class 1st to 8th, are now knocking on the doors of authorities and administration in Shimla. They are registering their disagreement over the decision of the state government and demanding they reconsider it. The number of students from class III to V attending the school remained almost 50 percent on the second day.

As per the reports, on Friday, several parents reached the DC’s court under the banner of the Student Parents’ Forum to register their disapproval of the reopening of schools of primary and secondary classes. On Thursday, only 65 percent of students of classes VI to XII attended the government schools in Himachal Pradesh. The state reported 138 new Covid-19 cases, including 21 students, the same day.

One of the parents said, “It is fine to call older children to school, but the decision to call younger children to school is not right. The way teachers and students are getting infected with covid after schools were reopened in the state, the risk of infection is likely to be higher among young children."

“The older children can follow the rules of Corona, but it is difficult to handle the younger ones. There is a continuous increase in the cases of corona in the state and we do not welcome the decision of the state government," the parent added.

Parents further said that the students have been studying online throughout the year and all kinds of preparations are being done online. It is not the right decision to call the students to school for regular classes in the last month of the year,

The students will be required to buy school uniforms and shoes from the fixed shops of the school. The parents have opposed this decision as well.

The state has recorded around 2 lakh 25 thousand cases of Covid-19 so far. The number of active covid cases in the state is 1161 with a recovery rate of 97.79%.

