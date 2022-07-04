Sixteen people, including some school children, died in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district. Officials said the incident took place as the private bus fell into a gorge in Kullu.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am.

District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot, he said, adding the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and offered his condolences to the bereaved families. “The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families," PM Modi’s tweet read.

“I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," the tweet added.

The Prime Minister approved an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister’s Office said in another tweet.

The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, it said.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur also offered condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

“I received news about the private bus accident in Sainj valley of Kullu. The entire administration is present at the spot and the injured are being taken to the hospital. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to bereaved families," Himachal CM Jairam Thakur said in a tweet.

