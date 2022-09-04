Himachal Pradesh Rains: Yellow Alert Issued in Districts, Flash Floods Likely; Trekker Dead, Three Porters Missing in Kinnaur

As heavy rains continued to lash Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in several districts in the state on Sunday.

Ten districts including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, and Kullu, have been issued a yellow alert, while the IMD has also issued an alert of heavy rains and flash floods in most parts of the state.

Bui Lal, IMD Deputy Director, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday told ANI that most parts of the state received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. Nagrota Suriyan in Kangra received 97.8 mm, Una received 50.9 mm, and Palampur received 50.4 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, he said, adding that the state has seen seven percent lower rains so far.

Meanwhile, one trekker died and another was injured along with three porters in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Saturday. State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Director Sudesh Mokhta said that three trekkers and six porters had gone missing at Kamlo Pass in Chitkul.

Advertisement

Of them, one trekker and three porters reached Kinnaur, while two trekkers and three porters did not return. According to the initial report, one trekker is dead, while the others are injured. A search and rescue operation is to be carried out by ITBP, Home Guard, and police, said Abid Hussain Sadiq, DM Kinnaur.

On Friday, Khaniyara village of Dharamshala witnessed flash floods caused by a cloud burst. A rescue team from State Disaster Response Force Kangra conducted rescue operations in the area. No loss of life was reported but two shops, two houses and three kiosks were completely damaged, while 15 houses, three shops were partially damaged and a number of livestock went missing. Senior officials visited the village to assess the situation.

So far, as many as 278 people have been killed in rain-related incidents over the last two months in the state, according to State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Director Sudesh Mokhta. 994 houses were also damaged and 587 animals killed in the same period as the state incurred losses to the tune of about Rs 2,000 crores due to rain-related incidents, he said on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here