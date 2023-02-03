Himachal Truckers’ Freight Strike: Adani Grapples With 50-Day-Old Headache, State Govt Steps In

Hundreds of kilometers away from the stock market crisis, Adani Enterprises is caught up in a 50-day face-off with truckers in Himachal Pradesh over freight issues. The company had halted its operations at two of its plants — Darlaghat and Barmana — about two months ago over the issue which remains unresolved.

With the crisis prolonging, the Himachal government has intervened and is trying to be part of a meeting between the truckers and Adani group. The company’s stock market woes are delaying the resolution of the 50-day impasse between the cement firm management and transporters as senior officials are unavailable for talks. The truckers have threatened state-wide protests against the issue on Saturday by blocking highways.

The two crisis-hit plants are the ACC plant at Barmana in Bilaspur district and Ambuja plant at Darlaghat in Solan district. Around 3,800 truckers are on strike at the Barmana plant and around 2,100 are striking at the Darlaghat plant.

Government officials said given the current crisis, officials of the two cement plants were unable to take a decision on the contentious freight issue. “The government is trying to strike a compromise and efforts are on to hold talks with senior officials of the Adani management," said a government official.

Last evening, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had asked the transporters to amicably decide a lower freight. Similar attempt to persuade the officials of the Adani group could not bear fruit due to their unavailability, as they were focusing on the key FPO issue at present.

With pressure from truckers growing and Adani playing hard ball, the Sukhu government is planning to put pressure on the company by announcing that it would examine whether they adhered to the laid norms or not. “A team of mining officials will visit the two plants at Barmana and Darlaghat to ascertain whether they had complied with the conditions of the grant of mining lease," officials said.

The state government has leased 467 hectares to the plant for limestone extraction.

Government sources said during inspection last year, an official team had found numerous irregularities which included the extraction of less mineral than the approved quantity that was causing loss of royalty as well as taxes to the state exchequer. As against 60 per cent capacity utilisation, Ambuja Cement Ltd was found utilising 52 per cent, causing revenue loss to the government as well as loss of work to transporters.

The Adani Group took over Ambuja and its subsidiary ACC in September in a multi-billion-dollar acquisition. ​

