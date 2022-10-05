'Himachal's Devniti Lesson for Our Rajniti': In Kullu for Dussehra, PM Modi Tweets about Tradition, Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday effusively appreciated the Dussehra celebrations in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu, the state’s ability to hold on to its ancient heritage and culture, as well as its tourism potential.

“It’s my good fortune that I was able to participate in the historic Dussehra celebrations of Kullu," he tweeted, during his visit to poll-bound Himachal where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is once again banking on the Prime Minister’s charisma to retain power.

The PM earlier inaugurated several projects, such as an AIIMS hospital and a hydro-engineering college, in the state.

“Himachal is the land of celebrations, occasions and festivals. Another feature of these festivals is that they are a wonderful confluence of the divine and the human. There is an element of faith in them and there are aspects of folk life like song, music, dance, and business," he tweeted.

He tweeted that with the passage of time Himachal Pradesh and Kullu had undergone changes, but he was glad that the people here had further strengthened their culture.

Dussehra in Kullu is celebrated in the Dhalpur maidan, and it commences on the tenth day of the rising moon, i.e. on ‘Vijay Dashmi’ day itself, and continues for seven days.

It’s believed that in the 17th century, local King Jagat Singh installed an idol of Lord Raghunath on his throne as a mark of penance. After this, Lord Raghunath was declared the ruling deity of the Valley. During the celebrations, the deity is taken in a ratha (chariot) to the Dussehra.

“Our true heritage is our culture and folk life, which have motivated and encouraged us to move forward for thousands of years. Wherever we live in this world, this identity is our heritage," tweeted the PM.

He also wrote that this cultural heritage also acts as a link for national unity and a sense of civic duty, and that it connects not just the country but the whole world with India.

The Prime Minister, who has constantly championed India’s tourism potential, also said that the sector can grow a lot on the back of heritage tourism.

Over 4-5 lakh people visit the Dussehra festival and fair in Kullu from all across the world every year. But the Prime Minister said that there is still room for improvement, and efforts should be made to ensure better conditions and services for visitors.

“There is a great lesson for our politics in Himachal’s Devniti. How in Devniti, with everyone’s efforts, connecting everyone, work is done for the betterment of rural society, that is a big inspiration for the creation of a developed India," he wrote.

PM Modi is the first prime minister to attend the historical Dussehra event.

