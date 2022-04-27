‘Hindi Will Never be Our National Language’: Siddaramaiah Responds to Ajay Devgn, Says ‘Proud to be a Kannadiga’

Former chief minister of Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asserted that each Indian language “has its own rich history for its people to be proud of" and that it is the “duty of every Indian to respect linguistic diversity". The veteran Congress leader’s statements on Wednesday came in response to Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s Twitter exchange with Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeepa, with the former saying “Hindi was, is and always be our national language".

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly tweeted, “Hindi was never & will never be our National Language. It is the duty of every Indian to respect linguistic diversity of our Country. Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of. I am proud to be a Kannadiga!!"

Advertisement

What Ensued Between Devgn and Kiccha Sudeepa?

Earlier in the day, Devgn and Kiccha Sudeepa engaged in a Twitter debate over the much-controversial topic of the national language. Devgn asked Sudeep if he felt Hindi was not our national language, then why does he release his movies in Hindi.

Advertisement

The comments came in reaction to Sudeep’s statement recently that Hindi is no longer the national language. He made the remarks during an interview at an event on the success of pan-India films such as the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 and Telugu films Pushpa and RRR. “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere," he reportedly said.

Devgn tweeted in Hindi, “@KicchaSudeep, brother, if Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi is our mother tongue and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sudeep, then in a series of tweets, responded to Devgn on Twitter, assuring him the statement was taken out of context and he had no intentions of provoking anyone.

“I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon," he added. Sudeep followed it with another tweet that read, “And sir @ajaydevgn,, I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what’d the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don’t we too belong to India sir."

The Twitter exchange has now become a talking point with several celebrities offering their opinions on the issue. Actor and former Member of Lok Sabha Divya Spandana aka Ramya expressed her disappointment over Devgn’s ignorance, while filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma sided with Sudeep in the debate.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.