Hindu Outfit Demands INo Fresh License Be Issued for Meat Sale in Gurugram

A Hindu outfit Friday demanded no new licenses should be issued by the Gurugram municipal corporation to set up new meat shops in the city. The Hindu Sangharsh Samiti submitted a memorandum addressed to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar demanding that the civic authorities should abandon the process to issue any such license.

Claiming that Khattar himself had promised that no fresh license would be issued for meat sale in the “holy" city of Gurugram as it is home to the Sheetla Mata Shrine, the Samiti demanded all 126 applications seeking fresh licenses be trashed. The Samiti has threatened protests in case the civic agency goes ahead with the process.

In its memorandum addressed to the CM, the Samiti said, “It was in October 2017 that you promised that no fresh meat sale licences will be issued in respect of Sheetla Mata Temple and Guru Dronacharya. We want this application process cancelled. In addition, all current meat shops should be moved out of 10 km perimeter of the Sheetla Mata temple, and existing illegal shops closed."

Advertisement

Gurugram has 119 licensed meat shops and over 1,500 unregistered ones. Fresh licenses have not been issued for years. “When there are norms for other holy cities why should Gurugram be any different," the Samiti asked.

Saying that the Sheetla Mata temple is a revered shrine for the people of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Samiti demanded the area around it should be meat-free. “A separate market or area should be earmarked for registered legal sale and illegal shops should be shut. This is non-negotiable and the CM himself had announced it. We will not accept this (issuance of licenses) lying down," said Mahaveer Bhardwaj, Chairman of Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.