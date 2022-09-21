Hindu Places of Worship, Cultural, Religious Symbols Targeted by Islamic Extremists: VHP in Letter to UK PM

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday urged British Prime Minister Liz Truss to ensure the protection of Hindus in her country and strict action against those targeting them against the backdrop of violent clashes in the eastern England city of Leicester.

VHP working president Alok Kumar wrote in a letter to Truss that the Hindus have continuously been subjected to violence and intimidation in Leicester since September 4 and accused the local police and administration of being lax and irresolute in quelling such violence.

“The Vishva Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Council) is deeply concerned and alarmed at the ongoing violence in Leicester in which a large number of Hindus of Leicester, their places of worship, their cultural and religious symbols have been wantonly targeted and damaged by Islamic extremists and hoodlums," he wrote. “These violent, hateful, and extremist acts are entirely unidirectional, and unilateral."

However, a strong but false narrative is being constructed that it is the Hindus of that area, who triggered this wanton violence, and are responsible for the same, he added.

“We request that strong and immediate efforts be made to protect Hindu lives, dignity and properties. We also urge that strong punitive action be taken against all who are involved in such violent and heinous hate crimes," he said. “Sans such strong actions, peace and social fabric of the country will get damaged. The law and order and the due protection of law to all Hindus, particularly in Leicester and Birmingham must be provided."

He also urged for strong punitive action against those involved in such “violent and heinous hate-crimes".

The VHP said it has requested the UK High Commissioner in India for an appointment to convey its concerns over the violence against Hindus in Leicester.

“We have not received any response till yet. Therefore, this letter is sent by e-mail, the letter said.

Representatives of the Hindu and Muslim communities in Leicester on Tuesday presented a united front while appealing for harmony in the wake of violent clashes following an India-Pakistan cricket match that have led to 47 arrests.

India on Monday condemned violence against the Indian community and vandalisation of Hindu premises in Leicester and sought immediate action against those guilty.

In a statement, the High Commission of India in London said it had “strongly" taken up the issue and called for protection for those affected from the UK authorities following reports of clashes over the weekend in the city, described as “serious disorder" by the local police.

