'Hindu Religion is Beautiful, No Greater Insult than Filing Complaint': Salman Khurshid Amid Row Over Book

Amid controversy over comparing Hindutva to radical jihadist groups in his new book, Congress leader Salman Khurshid clarified that Hindu religion is very beautiful and added that there can’t be a greater insult than somebody on behalf of BJP or RSS filing a complaint against him.

“I have praised Hinduism and Sanatan Dharm. I hold it in highest esteem. But the manner in which they have twisted religion and given it completely new structure and definition which is described as Hindutva. (It is) something that completely unacceptable to any civilised person," Khurshid told CNN-News18 in an interview.

The controversy erupted after Salman Khurshid in his new book ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya’ compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram. Reacting to the statement, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “This reflects the true mindset of Congress; they try to legitimise the radical elements of ISIS by creating an artificial equivalence with Hindus."

Advertisement

A criminal complaint was filed against Salman Khurshid on Wednesday when Vivek Garg, a Delhi-based lawyer urged the Delhi Police Commissioner to lodge a case against the Congress leader for defaming and comparing Hindusim with terrorism.

“Hindu religion is a very beautiful thing. There can be no greater insult than somebody on behalf of the BJP or RSS going and filing a complaint… Do we have freedom in this country or not? Do we have freedom to think, freedom to speak?" the Congress leader questioned.

On the analogy of Hindutva with ISIS and Bokoharam made in the book, he said, “One should not speak and there will be no argument at all. One should remain quiet and watch what’s happening in UP, Assam and Tripura. Shut our eyes and mouth. That’s the new India that is being built… we don’t subscribe to that."

On the party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh, he said, “Our politics is to fight them. If they distort religion and misuse religion… we will resist it to the best of our abilities."

“If someone departs from Gandhi’s vision then he is not a Hindu. If someone departs from the peaceful idea of Islam they should be rejected," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.