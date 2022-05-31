Teacher Shot Dead in Kashmir's Kulgam, Omar Abdullah Condemns 'Targeted Killing of Migrants'

A woman teacher was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Rajni, wife of Raj Kumaar of Samba district.

Kashmir police said that the terrorists fired upon a Hindu woman, a resident of Samba (Jammu division), who worked as a teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. “The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow," they added.

Shocked by the development, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, “Very sad. This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation and condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace."

The killing comes weeks after Rahul Bhat (35), a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2012-11, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on May 12.

Protests have been held at several places in Jammu and Kashmir over the killing of Bhat as well as the “failure" of the administration in providing security to Kashmiri Pandit employees.

In April, suspected militants had fired at a Kashmiri Pandit in South Kashmir’s Shopian, leaving him seriously injured. The firing on Bal Krishan, of Chotigam village, followed two other attacks during the day in the Valley, leaving a CRPF personnel dead and three people injured, including two migrant workers.

The attacks on Kashmir Pandits have picked pace again. After prominent businessman M L Bindroo’s murder in Srinagar in October last year, the government had enhanced the security of Pandits living in the Valley, curbing such targeted killings.

In March, the militants killed a carpenter, Mohammad Akram, from Uttar Pradesh.Two days later, a labourer from Bihar, Biswajeet Kumar, was shot at. They also shot at and injured a driver and a conductor, both from Pathankot in Punjab, at Nowpora village of Litter.

