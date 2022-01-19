Hindus Put Up Houses 'On Sale' in MP's Ratlam Village After Communal Tension; Govt Takes Cognizance

Several Hindu families have threatened to migrate from a village in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh alleging threats from a particular community and inaction from the administration. State Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has sought a report from the Ratlam Superintendent of Police on the matter.

The local natives from the Hindu community have alleged atrocities from the locals from a particular community. While submitting a memorandum to the district collector on Tuesday, the locals had warned that they will migrate from the village Surana in three days leaving behind their houses, cattle, and farms.

Falling under Bilpank police station in Ratlam, the population of village Surana is around 2,200 which is distributed in a 60:40 ratio among the Hindus and Muslims. The locals who had reached the office of SDM Abhishek Gehlot on Tuesday had told the media that the village lived in social harmony for years but of late, tension has gripped following excesses from the other community.

Mukesh Jat, Bharatlal, Dashrath, and others spoke to the media claiming that both the communities have been living in perfect harmony for generations but “attacks and abuse with Hindu families" have risen in the recent past. There are fake FIRs on Hindus, they claimed.

They alleged that Muslims outnumber Hindus in the region so they are trying to gain dominance in the area and after disputes, the police harass both the communities on the pretext of action.

The tension has gripped the area so much so that several Hindu families have put up ‘on sale’ boards on their houses. Locals speaking to the media alleged that they have no option left but to migrate from the area.

The Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Tiwari, however, had organised a peace meeting in the village recently. He told the media that things are normal in the village and a complaint of Mukesh who had alleged thrashing by some locals was registered by the police.

Tiwari, however, remained unreachable for comments on the matter on Wednesday.

The villagers had also reached the collectorate on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister and sought land pattas somewhere else as they did not wish to live in their native village, anymore.

Collector K Purushottam and SP Gaurav Tiwari had held a meeting in the village on Tuesday evening and the local Hindu community had levelled allegations of Muslim natives being involved in illegal acts. The police usually threaten us to book in cases and slap with National Security Act (NSA), they said.

Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said that he has taken cognizance of the reports and will be seeking a report from the district officers. “None will be allowed to spread terror and we will take the required action," said Mishra.

