‘His Courage Motivates Us Greatly’: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Bhagat Singh on Birth Anniversary

BHAGAT SINGH’S 115TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth 115th anniversary, saying his courage motivates us greatly. Taking to Twitter, he said, “I bow to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his Jayanti. His courage motivates us greatly. We reiterate our commitment to realise his vision for our nation."

During his Mann Ki Baat Modi on Sunday, Modi said the Chandigarh airport will now be named after the iconic martyr Bhagat Singh. “It has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. It had been waiting for a long time. I congratulate the people of Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, and the entire country for this decision," he said in his half-hour address.

BHAGAT SINGH’S LIFE AND TIMES

Bhagat Singh was born to Kishan Singh and Vidyavati in the Punjab Province of British India on September 28, 1907, in pre-partition Punjab’s Banga. On the day of his birth, his father and two uncles, Ajit Singh and Swaran Singh, were released from jail. His family was always an active participant in politics. At the young age, Singh studied at Dayanand Anglo-Vedic High School, an Arya Samaji institution. There is no doubt about the fact that the Arya Samaj philosophy greatly influenced his life. His first rendezvous with the spirit of revolution happened in 1919, when he visited the site of Jallianwala Bagh massacre at the age of 12. He became one of the protestors in his village at the age of 14 and then, there was no looking back. He later joined the Young Revolutionary Movement and supported the violent overthrow of the British Government in India. In 1923, Singh joined the National College in Lahore. He was a bright student, who won several awards and recognitions during his college days. Later, Singh founded the Indian socialist youth organisation Naujawan Bharat Sabha in March 1926, which was largely inspired by the Young Italy movement of Giuseppe Mazzini. He also wrote for several dailies and newspapers, joined by other revolutionary fighters. Singh never married and considered the freedom of India to be his only aim. Singh refused to bow down to the atrocities of the British Empire and attained martyrdom at the age of 23. Bhagat Singh was executed by British Empire on March 23, 1931, along with his friends Rajguru and Sukhdev.

