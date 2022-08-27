Historic Day For Nagaland: State Gets its Second Railway Station in Shokhuvi Village

The state of Nagaland on Friday received its second railway station after more than 100 years. This marked a historic moment with the beginning of train facilities at the Shokhuvi village, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio confirmed on Twitter. Neiphiu said that second railway terminal passenger services have started on Dhansari–Shokhuvi railway line, adding that he was delighted to flag off Donyi Polo Express from Shokhuvi station.

This station is an alternative route for Nagaland and Manipur passengers to travel to Guwahati. The tweet was shared on August 25.

It was followed by another tweet by Neiphiu. He requested Northeast Frontier Railway to ensure that the Dimapur railway station gets its due share of development. The Chief Minister said that in Dimapur, a railway station will serve residents of Nagaland, Manipur and neighbouring districts of Assam as well. Dimapur railway station was inaugurated in 1903.

At this landmark moment, Neiphiu also said that Northeast Frontier Railway should not be blamed for the delay. According to Neiphiu, Railways have faced many obstacles in procuring land required for railway line construction.

The Chief Minister asked people, village councils, civil society organisations and leaders to come forward for support. Neiphiu said that connecting all North Eastern states with Railways would fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East policy.

Neiphiu also expressed hope that Molvom Station would be completed by March or April next year.

Meanwhile, Northeast Frontier Railway general manager Anshul Gupta thanked Neiphiu for his guidance and support in enabling railways to come up with a second railway station.

Jacob Zhimomi, a minister in the Nagaland government, said that Donyi Polo Express would boost trade and economic activities in the state. According to Jacob, it would also improve the relationship between Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

