‘Historic Moment for Country’, PM Modi Unveils Logo, Theme & Website of India's G20 Presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme, and website for India’s G20 presidency and called it a historic moment for the country.

“I congratulate countrymen on historic occasion of India’s G20 Presidency. ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ is signature of India’s compassion to world. Lotus portrays cultural heritage and faith of India in bringing world together," he said while launching the website www.g20.in.

“The world is going through the after effects of the disruptive COVID-19 pandemic. The symbol of the G20 logo is the representation of hope. No matter how adverse the circumstances, the Lotus still blooms," he added.

PM Modi said that the G20 logo is not just a logo but this is a message and a feeling which is in our veins. This is a resolution, which has been included in our thinking, he said.

“Seven petals on Lotus represent seven continents of the globe and also seven notes of music. G20 will bring the world together in harmony. In this logo, Lotus flower is depicting the mythological heritage of India, our faith, our intelligence."

After independence, PM Modi said India commenced a journey to the heights of development, it includes the efforts of all the governments in the last 75 years, every government and citizen had put in the efforts to take the country forward.

“We have seen dark days in the shackles of colonialism. Despite several challenges, India turned every hard experience into its strength," he said.

PM Modi said today the globe is impressed with the skills of an accelerating New India. “The world expects us to lead. It is our responsibility to do better than the expectations of the world. New India is the representation of 130 crore capabilities, all together in the same country," he said.

Emphasizing the importance of the sustainable development, the Prime Minister said it needs to become a part of individual life and environment has to become a personal responsibility of everyone.

“We have to unite to ensure that we replace the concept of first world and third world to One World. India has led the world with initiatives like One Sun, One World, and One Grid in conserving renewable energy. Our mantra of One Earth, One Family, One Future in G20 will pave a path for global welfare. With our initiatives like One Earth, One Health, New India has evolved as a global leader in focusing on sustainable development," he said.

PM Modi also urged state governments to send your ideas on how India can further contribute to global development.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that India’s G20 presidency provides a unique opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.

The logo, theme, and website for India’s G20 presidency would reflect the country’s “message and overarching priorities" to the world, according to the statement. On December 1, India will take over the presidency of the powerful grouping from current chair Indonesia.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. During the course of its G20 Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G20 Summit to be held next year, would be one of the highest profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.

