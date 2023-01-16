Chandigarh: Woman Feeding Stray Dog Hit by Speeding SUV | WATCH

In a hit-and-run case, a 25-year-old woman was hit by a SUV when she was feeding a stray dog near her home in Chandigarh. The incident took place on Saturday night when Tejashwita and her mother Manjider Kaur were feeding stray dogs near the footpath.

The woman identified as Tejashwita suffered injuries to her head and is currently hospitalised at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. Her family said she is doing fine, NDTV reported.

A CCTV footage shows Tejashwita feeding a dog when the SUV hit her and then left her there. Hearing her daughter’s cries, Manjider rushed towards her but the driver sped away. Her mother said no one stopped to help her.

Tejashwita’s father said Tejashwita is preparing for civil service entrance exams. She and her mother feed stray dogs daily, he added.

A case has been registered by the police. The vehicle and the driver are yet to be identified.

“We are in the process of registering the FIR as the family and the victim are yet to record statement. According to doctors, the injuries are minor. Efforts are on to identify the vehicle and its driver," Hindustan Times quoted a senior police officer as saying.

After a 20-year-old woman was killed after she was dragged by a car for several kilometres in Delhi on January 1, several cases of rash diving were reported in different parts of the country.

