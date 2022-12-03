'Hitler Was a Great Person...': Israeli Envoy Gilon Gets Hate Msgs Days After 'The Kashmir Files' Remark Row

Days after the massive controversy over comments made by Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, Israel’s ambassador to India Naor Gilon, who had condemned the remarks by Lapid, posted screenshot of a message he said he had received on Twitter, justifying the holocaust and praising Hitler.

Gilon, son of a Holocaust survivor, had slammed the Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for calling the film The Kashmir Files “vulgar" and “propaganda", saying he was “extremely hurt to see reactions in India" to Lapid “that are doubting Schindler’s List, the Holocaust and worse".

ALSO READ: ‘You Should be Ashamed’: In Open Letter, Israeli Envoy Slams IFFI Jury Chief Lapid’s Remark on ‘The Kashmir Files’

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Gilon posted a screenshot of a message he received on the microblogging site that read: “Hitler was great when he burned down scums like you"

“Hitler was a great person," another message from the same account that Gilon chose to withhold the identity of.

In another tweet a few hours later, Gilon said he was touched by the support he received upon posting the message.

“I’m touched by your support. The mentioned DM is in no way reflective of the friendship we enjoy in India, including on social media. Just wanted this to be a reminder that anti-Semitism sentiments exist, we need to oppose it jointly and maintain a civilized level of discussion," Gilon said.

Advertisement

The messages coming in the backdrop of The Kashmir Files remark row suggest that they have been driven by the controversy.

Gilon, in an open letter after the controversy, had extended an apology for the Israeli filmmaker’s remarks and said, “An open letter to #NadavLapid following his criticism of #KashmirFiles. It’s not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I’ll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED".

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kashmir Files Actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar React to Nadav Lapid’s ‘Propaganda’ Comment

“The friendship between the people and the states of India and Israel is very strong and will survive the damage you have inflicted. As a human being I feel ashamed and want to apologize to our hosts for the bad manner in which we repaid them for their generosity and friendship," Gilon had said.

Advertisement

In his speech at the closing ceremony of 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2022, Lapid said he was “disturbed and shocked" to see the film being screened at the film festival.

“All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival," Lapid, who was the jury chief of the event, had said.

Read all the Latest India News here