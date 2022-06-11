Karnataka
11
Home » News » India » Hizbul Terrorist Killed in Encounter in Kulgam, Operation Continues: Police

Hizbul Terrorist Killed in Encounter in Kulgam, Operation Continues: Police

the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces. (ANI)
the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces. (ANI)

In the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed, the official said, adding the deceased belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

PTI
Updated: June 11, 2022, 09:46 IST

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

They said the encounter happened after the police launched a cordon and search operation in Khandipora area of the south Kashmir district following a specific input about the presence of terrorists there.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces.

In the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed, the official said, adding the deceased belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

The operation is going on, he said.

.

first published: June 11, 2022, 09:46 IST