Holi 2022: Indian Railways to Run Over 120 Special Trains to Ease Festival Rush; Check Full List Here

Holi, the two-day extravaganza filled with colours, eatables, and joy, is an important festival and is celebrated with equal vigour across the country. Holi, this year, will be celebrated on March 18. Therefore, Choti Holi will be celebrated a day prior to the main festival, i.e., on March 17, 2022. With the festival of colours approaching, those who stay away from their family must have already packed their bags to leave for the trip to home.

To ease their journey and curb the rush of passengers, the Indian Railways have announced some Holi special trains to run on particular days for different routes. These trains will run on a daily, bi-weekly, tri-weekly and weekly basis. Railways have also decided to extend trips of several pairs of trains, revised timings of few and also attached additional coaches in some trains on a temporary basis.

Here’s complete list of Holi special by Central Railway, Western Railway, Southern Railway, Northern Railway, North Western Railway and East Central Railway.

CENTRAL RAILWAY

MUMBAI-MAU (2 TRIPS): Train no.01009 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on March 15 at 14.15 hrs and will arrive Mau at 23.45 hrs next day.

01010 special will leave Mau on March 17 at 16.55 hrs and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.35 hrs on third day.

These trains will halt at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Varanasi and Aunrihar. It will have one AC 2 Tier, Eight AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper class and 4 Second Class Seating.

PUNE-KARMALI-PUNE (4 TRIPS): Train no. 01011 special will leave Pune on March 11 and March 18 at 17.30 hrs and will arrive Karmali at 08.00 hrs next day.

01012 special will leave Karmali on March 13 and March 20 at 09.20 hrs and will arrive Pune at 23.35 hrs same day.

Both trains will halt at Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim. It will have one AC 2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 6 Second Class Seating.

PANVEL-KARMALI-PANVEL (4 TRIPS): Train no. 01013 special will leave Panvel on March 12 and March 19 at 22.00 hrs and will arrive Karmali at 08.00 hrs next day.

01014 special will leave Karmali on March 12 and March 19 at 09.20 hrs and will arrive Panvel at 20.00 hrs same day.

Both trains will halt at Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim. It will have one AC 2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 6 Second Class Seating.

MUMBAI-DANAPUR (4 TRIPS): Train no. 01015 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on March 15 and March 22 at 10.30 hrs and will arrive Danapur at 17.15 hrs next day.

01016 special will leave Danapur on March 16 and March 23 at 20.25 hrs and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.35 hrs on third day. Both trains will halt at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheokki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar and Ara. It will have one AC 2 Tier, Eight AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper class and 4 Second Class Seating.

01001 tri-weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 14.15 hrs from March 7 to March 30 and will arrive Ballia at 01.45 hrs on third day.

01002 tri-weekly special will leave Ballia every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 15.15 hrs from March 9 to April 1 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.35 hrs on third day.

EXTENSION AND RESTORATION OF FESTIVAL SPECIAL TRAINS TO REGULAR TRAINS

Central Railway will extend the run of following festival special trains with restored numbers until further advice as per details given below:

01033 Pune-Darbhanga (Wed) notified upto March 30 will now run as 11033

01034 Darbhanga-Pune (Fri) notified upto April 01 will now run as 11034

01407 Pune-Lucknow (Tue) notified upto March 29 will now run as 11407

01408 Lucknow-Pune (Thu) notified upto March 31 will now run as 11408

02107 LTT-Lucknow (Mon, Wed, Sat) notified upto March 30 will now run as 12107

02108 Lucknow-LTT (Tue, Thu, Sun) notified upto March 31 will now run as 12108

02165 LTT-Gorakhpur (Mon, Thu, Fri) notified upto March 31 will now run as 12165

02166 Gorakhpur-LTT (Tue, Fri, Sat) notified upto April 01 will now run as 12166

01079 LTT-Gorakhpur (Thu) notified upto March 31 will now run as 11079

01080 Gorakhpur-LTT (Sat) notified upto April 02 will now run as 11080

02101 LTT-Shalimar (Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat) notified upto March 29 will now run as 12101

02102 Shalimar-LTT (Mon, Wed, Thu, Sun) notified upto March 31 will now run as 12102

01115 Pune-Gorakhpur (every Thu) notified upto March 31 will now run as 11037

01116 Gorakhpur-Pune (every Sat) notified upto April 02 will now run as 11038

02135 Pune-Banaras (Mon) notified upto March 28 will now run as 22131

02136 Banaras-Pune (Wed) notified upto March 30 will now run as 22132

02099 Pune-Lucknow (Tue) notified upto March 29 will now run as 12103

02100 Lucknow-Pune (Wed) notified upto March 30 will now run as 12104

WESTERN RAILWAY

09417/ 09418 AHMEDABAD – DANAPUR SPECIAL (2 TRIPS): Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad – Danapur Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday, March 14 at 09.10 hrs and reach Danapur at 21.30 hrs, the next day.

09418 Danapur – Ahmedabad Special will depart from Danapur on Tuesday, March 15 at 23.45 hrs and will arrive Ahmedabad at 11.20 hrs on Thursday.

HALTS: Enroute this train will halt at Nadiad, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bayana, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, Varanasi, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara stations in both directions.

COACH COMPOSITION: This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

05030 MADGAON – GORAKHPUR SPECIAL (1 TRIP): 05030 Madgaon – Gorakhpur Special will depart from Madgaon on Friday, March 11 at 20:00 hrs and reach Gorakhpur at 18.00 hrs on Sunday, March 13.

HALTS: Enroute this train will halt at Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kankavli, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Roha, Panvel, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch Jn., Vadodara Jn., Ratlam Jn., Ramganj Mandi, Kota Jn., Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla Jn., Kanpur Central, Aishbagh Jn., Barabanki Jn., Gonda Jn., Mankapur Jn. and Basti stations.

COACH COMPOSITION: This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 22138/37 Ahmedabad - Nagpur Prerna Express will now run Tri-Weekly, Ex Ahmedabad on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays with effect from April 11 and Ex Nagpur on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays w.e.f. April 10, on existing timings and halts.

MUMBAI CENTRAL - JAIPUR BORIVALI SUPERFAST (2 TRIPS): Train No. 09039 Mumbai Central - Jaipur superfast special will depart from Mumbai Central on March 16 at 23.55 hrs and will reach Jaipur at 19.25 hrs the next day.

09040 Jaipur - Borivali superfast special will depart from Jaipur on March 17 at 21.15 hrs and will reach Borivali at 15.10 hrs the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Jn., Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh and Phulera stations in both directions. This train comprises of Ist AC, AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier coaches.

BANDRA TERMINUS - BHAGAT KI KOTHI - BORIVALI SUPERFAST (2 TRIPS): Train No. 09035 Bandra Terminus - Bhagat Ki Kothi superfast special will depart from Bandra Terminus on March 16 at 11.00 hrs and will reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 04.00 hrs the next day.

09036 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Borivali superfast special will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi on March 17 at 11.40 hrs and will reach Borivali at 04.15 hrs the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari and Luni stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

BANDRA TERMINUS – BHAVNAGAR TERMINUS - BANDRA TERMINUS SUPERFAST (2 TRIPS): Train No. 09005 Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar Terminus superfast special will depart from Bandra Terminus on March 14 at 21.45 hrs and will reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 10.30 hrs the next day.

Train No. 09006 Bhavnagar Terminus- Bandra Terminus superfast special will depart from Bhavnagar Terminus on March 16 at 10.10 hrs and will reach Bandra Terminus at 23.25 hrs the same day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Botad, Dhola, Songadh and Sihor Junction stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

BANDRA TERMINUS - BIKANER - BORIVALI SUPERFAST (2 TRIPS): 09035 Bandra Terminus - Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on March 16 at 11.00 hrs and will reach Bikaner at 09.00 hrs the next day.

09036 Bikaner – Borivali Superfast Special will depart from Bikaner on March 20 at 07.05 hrs and will reach Borivali at 04.15 hrs the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Bhagat Ki Kothi, Jodhpur, Merta Road, Nagaur and Nokha stations in both directions.

09035 will have an additional halt at Borivali station. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

BHAVANAGAR TERMINUS – BANDRA TERMINUS SPECIAL: Train No. 09006 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus Holi Special will now depart from Bhavnagar Terminus on March 16 at 23.45 hrs, instead of 10.10 hrs to reach Bandra Terminus at 12.35 hrs the next day, instead of 23.45 hrs the same day.

02989 Dadar – Ajmer Superfast Special (Tri-Weekly) notified upto September 30, 2021, will be extended upto June 30, 2022.

02990 Ajmer – Dadar Superfast Special (Tri-Weekly) notified upto September 29, 2021, will be extended upto June 29, 2022.

09707 Bandra Terminus – Shri Ganganagar Special (Daily) notified upto October 2, 2021, will be extended upto July 2, 2022.

09708 Shri Ganganagar – Bandra Terminus Special (Daily) notified upto September 30, 2021, will be extended upto June 30, 2022.

02474 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Superfast Special (Weekly) notified upto September 28, 2021, will be extended upto June 28, 2022.

02473 Bikaner – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special (Weekly) notified upto September 27, 2021, will be extended upto June 27, 2022.

02490 Dadar – Bikaner Superfast Special (Bi-Weekly) notified upto September 29, 2021, will be extended upto June 29, 2022.

02489 Bikaner – Dadar Superfast Special (Bi-Weekly) notified upto September 28, 2021, will be extended upto June 28, 2022.

04818 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Special (Bi-Weekly) notified upto October 1, 2021, will be extended upto July 1, 2022.

04817 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Dadar Superfast Special (Bi-Weekly) notified upto September 30, 2021, will be extended upto June 30, 2022.

02940 Jaipur – Pune Superfast Special (Bi-Weekly) notified upto September 28, 2021, will be extended upto June 28, 2022.

02939 Pune – Jaipur Superfast Special (Bi-Weekly) notified upto September 29, 2021, will be extended upto June 29, 2022.

09601 Udaipur – New Jalpaiguri Special (Weekly) notified upto September 25, 2021, will be extended upto June 25, 2022.

09602 New Jalpaiguri – Udaipur Special (Weekly) notified upto September 27, 2021, will be extended upto June 27, 2022.

WESTERN RAILWAY TO ATTACH ADDITIONAL COACHES IN 15 PAIRS OF TRAINS

12989/12990 Dadar – Ajmer with an additional AC 3-Tier Economy coach. Ex Dadar up to March 31, and Ex Ajmer up to March 30.

20484/20483 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi augmented with two additional AC 3-Tier and four Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Dadar up to April 1 and Ex Bhagat Ki Kothi up to March 31

14708/14707 Dadar – Bikaner augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach and five Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Dadar up to April 1 and Ex Bikaner up to March 31

12490/12489 Dadar – Bikaner augmented with an additional General Second Class Coach. Ex Dadar up to March 30 Ex Bikaner up to March 29

12480/12479 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur augmented with two additional AC 3-Tier and two Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Bandra Terminus up to April 4 and Ex Jodhpur up to April 3

12995/12996 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier Economy, one Sleeper Class and one General Second Class Coaches. Ex Bandra Terminus up to April 1 and Ex Ajmer up to March 31

22196/22195 Bandra Terminus – Virangana Lakshmibai with an additional AC 3 Tier coach. Ex Bandra Terminus from March 15 to June 1 and Ex Virangana Lakshmibai from March 13 to May 30

15068/15067 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur with an additional AC 3-Tier coach. Ex Bandra Terminus up to April 1 and Ex Gorakhpur up to March 30.

22474/22473 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner with two additional Sleeper class coaches and one General second class coach. Ex Bandra Terminus from March 8 to March 29 and Ex Bikaner from March 7 to March 28

14702/14701 Bandra Terminus – Shri Ganganagar with two additional Sleeper Class Coaches. Ex Bandra Terminus from March 9 to April 2 (except March 21)and Ex Shri Ganganagar from March 7 to March 31 (except March 19).

12465/12466 Indore – Jodhpur with three additional General Second Class Coaches. Ex Indore up to April 1 and Ex Jodhpur up to April 2

14802/14801 Indore – Jodhpur with three additional General Second Class Coaches. Ex Indore up to April 3 and Ex Jodhpur up to March 31

11125/11126 Ratlam – Gwalior with an additional Sleeper Class Coach. Ex Ratlam from March 16 to June 2 and Ex Gwalior from March 14 to May 31

21125/21126 Ratlam – Bhind with an additional Sleeper Class Coach, Ex Ratlam from March 15 to May 31 and Ex Bhind from March 16 to June 1

14115/14116 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Prayagraj Jn. with an additional AC 3-Tier coach. Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from March 13 to June 1 and Ex Prayagraj Jn. from March 12 to May 31.

WR TO RUN HOLI SPECIAL TRAINS FROM BANDRA TERMINUS TO BARAUNI, AJMER & GORAKHPUR

09061 / 09062 Bandra Terminus - Barauni Jn. Special (2 trips): 09061 Bandra Terminus - Barauni Jn. Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Tuesday, March 15 at 11:00 hrs and reach Barauni Jn. at 06.00 hrs on Thursday.

09062 Barauni Jn. - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Barauni Jn. on Thursday, March 17 at 22.30 hrs and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 17.50 hrs on Saturday.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, Varanasi, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara, Patliputra and Hajipur stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

TRAIN NO. 09622 / 09621 BANDRA TERMINUS - AJMER JN. SUPERFAST SPECIAL (4 TRIPS): 09622 Bandra Terminus - Ajmer Jn Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, March 21 and March 28 at 11.15 hrs and will arrive Ajmer Jn. at 09.10 hrs, the next day.

09621 Ajmer Jn. - Bandra Terminus Superfast Special, will depart from Ajmer Jn. on Sunday, March 20 and March 27 at 06.35 hrs and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 04.15 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur and Kishangarh stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

05404 / 05403 BANDRA TERMINUS - GORAKHPUR - SPECIAL UNRESERVED (6 TRIPS): 05404 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday, March 12, March 19 and March 26 at 19.25 hrs and reach Gorakhpur at 06.25 hrs on Monday.

05403 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Gorakhpur on Friday, March 11, March 18 and March 25 at 05.00 hrs and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 16.00 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad stations in both directions. This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

NORTH EASTERN RAILWAY

North Eastern Railway has notified one pair of Festival Special trains in Gorakhpur - Ernakulam Jn sector to clear rush during Holi festival as detailed below.

05303 Gorakhpur – Ernakulam Jn Festival Special will leave Gorakhpur on Saturday, March 19 at 08.30 hrs and reach Ernakulam Jn at 12.00 hrs the third day. (1 Trip)

In the return direction, Train No. 05304 Ernakulam Jn – Gorakhpur Festival Special will leave Ernakulam Jn on Monday, March 21 at 23.55 hrs and reach Gorakhpur at 08.35 hrs the fourth day. (1 Trip)

NORTH WESTERN RAILWAY

SRIGANGANAGARTO VARANASI: Train number 04530 will depart from Sriganganagar on Sunday and Wednesday at 6:10 PM between March 13 to March 20. The Holi special train will reach Varanasi at 5 PM the following day and will cover the regions of Abohar, Malout, Gidderbaha, Bathinda, Rampuraphul, Barnala, Dhuri, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Alamnagar, Bareilly, Sultanpur, and Lucknow.

During its return journey, the train will leave Varanasi at 9 PM on Monday and Thursday and will arrive at Sri Ganganagar at 9:15 PM the following day.

NORTHERN RAILWAY

DELHI-PATNA-DELHI AC RESERVED SUPERFAST GATISHAKTI FESTIVAL SPECIAL EXPRESS: 04066 Delhi-Patna AC Reserved Superfast Gatshakti Festival Special Express will leave Delhi on March 15, 16, 20 and 21, at 11 pm and reach Patna next day at 03:45 pm.

04065 Patna-Delhi AC Reserved Superfast Gatishakti Festival Special Express will leave Patna at 5:45 pm on March 14, 15, 19, and 20, and reach Delhi at 10:35 am the next day. This festival special train will stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, and Danapur stations.

AMRITSAR-PATNA-AMRITSAR AC RESERVED, SUPERFAST GATISHAKTI FESTIVAL SPECIAL EXPRESS:

04076 Amritsar-Patna AC Reserved Superfast Gatshakti Festival Special Express will leave Amritsar at 2:50 pm on March 13, 14, 18 and 19, and reach Patna at 3:45 pm the next day.

04075 Patna – Amritsar AC Reserved Superfast Gatishakti Festival Special Express will leave Patna at 5:45 pm on March 16, 17, 21 and 22, and will reach Amritsar at 6 pm the next day. This festival special will stop at Vyas, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Sirhind, Ambala Cantt, Panipat, Delhi, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn, Varanasi, Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Jn and Danapur stations.

04062/04061 DELHI-BARAUNI-DELHI RESERVED SUPERFAST FESTIVAL SPECIAL EXPRESS:

04062 Delhi-Barauni Reserved Superfast Festival Special Express will leave Delhi at 8:40 am on March 18, and reach Barauni at 3:30 am the next day.

Train No. 04061 Barauni-Delhi Reserved Superfast Festival Special Express will leave Barauni at 4:45 am on March 19, and reach Delhi at 11:35 pm on the same day. This festival special train will stop at Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn., Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra and Hajipur stations.

EAST CENTRAL RAILWAY

The Indian Railways has decided to resume the services of trains that were suspended in December. The following trains have been regularised after this announcement:

12024 – 23 Patna-Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi

12363 – 64 Patna-Ranchi-Patna Jan Shatabdi

12393 – 94 Patna New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti

12397 – 98 Gaya-New Delhi-Gaya Express

12561 – 62 Jaynagar-New Delhi-Jayanagar

13239 – 40 Patna – Kota – Patna

15203 – 04 Barauni-Lucknow-Barauni

13307 – 08 Firozpur-Dhanbad-Firozpur

15273 – 74 Raxaul-Anandvihar-Raxaul

12557 – 12558 Muzaffarpur-Anandvihar

13257 – 58 Danapur-Anandvihar-Danapur

12553 – 54 Saharsa-New Delhi-Saharsa

12391 – 92 Rajgir-New Delhi-Rajgir

14185 – 86 Gwalior-Barauni-Barauni

12505 – 06 Kamakhya-Anandvihar-Kamakhya

12367 – 68 Vikramshila Express

22405 – 06 Bhagalpur New Delhi Garib Rath

12369 – 70 Howrah-Dehradun-Howrah

12327 – 28 Howrah-Dehradun Howrah

13483 – 84 Malda Town-Delhi

13413 – 14 Malda-Delhi-Malad

15076 Tanakpur-Shaktinagar Triveni Express, which departs from Tanakpur, will be partially terminated at Chopan from March 1 to March 31. The train, however, will remain cancelled from Shaktinagar and Chopan.

15075 Shaktinagar-Tanakpur Triveni Express, departing from Shaktinagar, will partially originate from Chopan between March 2 to March 30. The train will remain cancelled between Shaktinagar and Chopan.

