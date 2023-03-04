Holi 2023 to 'Shower' Relief from Rising Mercury for Some Cities, Dry & Hot Festivities for Others | Check Here

Even as unusually high temperatures were recorded in parts of the country in February, the arrival of Holi next week might just make a splash. Some cities, like Mumbai and Nagpur, are likely to get relief from the heat with unseasonal showers, while others might have to deal with soaring temperatures.

Holi is set to be celebrated on March 8 this year, and preparations are in full swing across states. Read on to check what the weather in your area will be like during the festive season.

Mumbai

Mumbai is likely to see light rainfall next week on March 7, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. The showers will bring some much needed relief from the prevailing hot and humid weather conditions.

An IMD official said that during the evening hours on March 7 there is a possibility of a light drizzle accompanied by thunder. “Such type of weather conditions during pre-monsoon period are generally short lived. The interaction of dry winds coming from the land with the moist winds coming from the Bay of Bengal are likely to cause the drizzle," said the official, as per Times of India.

Delhi

The mercury in the capital is expected to continue to soar in the coming days. February saw record-breaking heat and it might continue to increase in March, with no relief from the heat. The average maximum temperature on Friday was 32.2 degrees, which is five degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.5, which is 3 degrees more than normal, as per Zee News.

Kolkata

The city, which is already reeling from an adenovirus outbreak, will also have no relief from the rising heat and humidity. Temperatures have been rising in the city since the beginning of March and meteorologists predict that the temperature might exceed 35 degrees Celsius.

Nagpur

The city is likely to experience some light rainfall during the Holi week, as per weather forecasts. Light showers have been predicted on March 5 and the weather may be cloudy with the possibility of rain in some parts on March 7 and 8.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was 35.7 degrees Celsius, which is 1.2 degrees above normal.

Uttar Pradesh

While temperatures have been rising across the state in March, the possibility of rain in some parts of the state might bring relief. On Friday, the maximum temperature in many parts of Uttar Pradesh was five notches above normal.

However, a change in wind pattern might bring some relief. As per the weather department, the weather will remain pleasant for the next two days, after which the heat will start increasing.

According to the forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Center in Lucknow, there is a possibility of strong winds at a speed of 20 to 30 km per hour in some parts of eastern and western Uttar Pradesh for the next few days, reported Zee News.

