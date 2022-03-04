Holi Rush: Indian Railways To Run Festival Special Trains to Bihar, Check Full List

Indian Railways has announced to run several special trains connecting different districts of Bihar in order to meet the rush ahead of the Holi festival. The special passenger trains will operate from Delhi to Patna and Barauni of Begusarai district. Similarly, special trains will be operated from Amritsar to Patna and Banmankhi of Purnea district for the convenience of passengers.

The railways has taken this decision to avoid any rush or overcrowding in normal trains during the festive season.

Check the Full list of trains:

04066/04065 Delhi-Patna-Delhi AC Reserved Superfast Gatishakti Festival Special Express:

04066 Delhi-Patna AC Reserved Superfast Gatshakti Festival Special Express will leave Delhi on March 15, 16, 20 and 21, at 11 pm and reach Patna next day at 03:45 pm.

Train No. 04065 Patna-Delhi AC Reserved Superfast Gatishakti Festival Special Express will leave Patna at 5:45 pm on March 14, 15, 19, and 20, and reach Delhi at 10:35 am the next day. This festival special train will stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, and Danapur stations.

04076/04075 Amritsar-Patna-Amritsar AC Reserved, Superfast Gatishakti Festival Special Express:

04076 Amritsar-Patna AC Reserved Superfast Gatshakti Festival Special Express will leave Amritsar at 2:50 pm on March 13, 14, 18 and 19, and reach Patna at 3:45 pm the next day.

Train No. 04075 Patna – Amritsar AC Reserved Superfast Gatishakti Festival Special Express will leave Patna at 5:45 pm on March 16, 17, 21 and 22, and will reach Amritsar at 6 pm the next day. This festival special will stop at Vyas, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Sirhind, Ambala Cantt, Panipat, Delhi, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn, Varanasi, Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Jn and Danapur stations.

04062/04061 Delhi-Barauni-Delhi Reserved Superfast Festival Special Express:

04062 Delhi-Barauni Reserved Superfast Festival Special Express will leave Delhi at 8:40 am on March 18, and reach Barauni at 3:30 am the next day.

Train No. 04061 Barauni-Delhi Reserved Superfast Festival Special Express will leave Barauni at 4:45 am on March 19, and reach Delhi at 11:35 pm on the same day. This festival special train will stop at Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn., Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra and Hajipur stations.

