'Rahul Gandhi Walking to Kashmir From Kerala': Congress Leader Gets John Cusack's Shoutout

Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi seems to have got international attention with popular Hollywood star John Cusack on Saturday extending his support to the campaign of the grand old party.

The 56-year-old actor, who has starred in blockbusters such as Serendipity, High Fidelity, Con Air and 2012 and has been vocal about various global issues on social media, took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote about Rahul Gandhi “walking" from Kerala to Kashmir.

“Indian parliament member Rahul Gandhi is walking to Kashmir - from Kerala," Cusack wrote.

Advertisement

John Cusack had earlier also extended support to the farmers’ protests against three farm laws and to the students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, that started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, aims to cover 3,570 km in 150 days and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10, will go through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts in 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here