Home Minister Amit Shah May Soon Visit Jammu and Kashmir to Review Security After Rajouri Attacks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week to review the security situation in the wake of the Rajouri attacks.

Kavinder Gupta, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy CM of J&K, told News18: “The Rajouri incidents and the inflammatory statements given to arouse passion are a matter of concern. Shah will discuss the situation with stakeholders during his visit."​

ALSO READ | With ‘Safe Haven’ Jammu Turning Into ‘Terror Target’, Kashmiri Pandits Soldier On for Family, Money

Officials told CNN-News18 that the visit is likely on January 13. “The Home Minister will review the security scenario during his visit and meet with the state police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), intelligence agencies and defence officials," a senior officer told CNN-News18. He added that the itinerary for Kashmir is still being worked out.

Advertisement

Leaders in Jammu said the Home Minister could visit Kangri in Rajouri, where the terror incidents happened last week. The BJP leaders said Shah’s possible meet with affected families is being worked out.

The visit comes days after the Rajouri attacks where seven civilians were killed in twin incidents of firing and improvised explosive device (IED) blast by terrorists. Intelligence inputs suggest that Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu division are high on the agenda of Pakistan-based terror groups.

ALSO READ | ‘Safe Zone’ Jammu the New Target? Rajouri, Recent Attacks Hint At Change in Terror Outfits’ J&K Strategy

Officials said the anti-drone team of the National Security Guard (NSG) has spruced up its presence in Jammu this week, after a specific intelligence input was received about a drone dropping a big consignment of arms and ammunition in Jammu region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The CRPF has also deployed additional 2,000 troops in the Rajouri Poonch region and has started training the Village Defence Committees amid intelligence inputs about fresh terror threats. Officials said that during the Home Minister’s visit, the need for more paramilitary deployment in the region will be discussed. Also on the agenda could be infiltration launch pads across the LOC. Officials said use of narcotics as a way of funding local /homegrown terrorists has emerged as a serious concern, which could be discussed in the security review meeting.

Read all the Latest India News here