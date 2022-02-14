Home Minister Amit Shah Offers Prayers at MP’s Famous Temple in Datia Amidst Polls

Home minister Amit Shah visited Madhya Pradesh’s famous pilgrimage site (Shaktipeeth), Ma Pitambara Peeth, in Datia district on Monday, and performed puja at the shrine amidst elections in the five states, including Uttar Pradesh. Shah, who was in UP to attend election meetings during the day, visited the neighbouring Datia district, and sought blessings at the Shaktipeeth. Madhya Pradesh home minister Dr Narottam Mishra was present at the airport to greet Shah.

Shah reached Datia in the afternoon and performed the puja and left after a while. Jhansi, which shares borders with Datia, will vote on February 20, along with other assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh’s Phase 3 election.

It is said that Goddess Baglamukhi, installed at the Shaktipeeth, brings good luck, therefore, politicians across parties visit the shrine, especially during the elections. Several senior politicians have performed a “secret puja" at the site in the past.

Leaders such as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others have also visited the place in the past.

Established in 1935, Ma Pitambara Peeth is a special place as, it is believed that, the goddess appears in three different forms thrice in a single day.

During the Indo-Chinese war, Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had got an ‘Anushthan’ performed in 1962.

A ‘Shiva Linga’ at the site is considered to be from the Mahabharata era.

