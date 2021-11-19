Home Minister Amit Shah to Inuagurate 56th DGP Conference in Lucknow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday will inaugurate the 56th DGP Conference starting in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in this three-day conference. PM Modi, who is to reach Lucknow in the evening on November 19, will attend the DGP conference on November 20 and 21. In this conference, police chiefs of all the states and union territories of the country, the heads of the para-military forces will be present.

37 specially invited members will join this conference virtually. The two-day conference will be organized in a hybrid format i.e. some invitees will join the conference virtually and some physically.

Advertisement

According to the information received, DGPs of states, union territories, heads of central armed police forces and central police organizations will physically participate at the venue in Lucknow.

While other invitees will join online. Several issues including cyber-crime, data governance, counter-terrorism challenges, left-wing extremism, emerging trends in narcotics trafficking, prison reforms will be discussed in the conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken keen interest in the DGP conference since 2014. He continues to encourage free and informal discussions by participating in all sessions of the conference, giving senior police officers an opportunity to directly brief him on key policy-making and internal security-related issues affecting the country.

Earlier this conference was traditionally held in Delhi before 2014, however in 2014 it was organized in Guwahati. The next year it was organized at Rann of Kutch and in 2016 it was organized at National Police Academy, Hyderabad. In 2017 it was organized at BSF Academy Tekanpur, in 2018 it was held at Kevadia and IISER and in 2019 it was organized in Pune.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.