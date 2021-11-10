Home Ministry Adopts Corporate Working Style, Asks Forces, Agencies to Send ‘To Do’ List Every Day

The corporate-style culture has kicked in the home ministry where all forces and agencies under it have to submit their daily “work to do" to the ministry. The new working style was introduced a few weeks ago after home minister Amit Shah asked all chiefs to submit the details of their work every day to the home minister’s office.

According to top sources, every force, agency and police, including Delhi Police have to submit their upcoming work every day to the ministry.

All forces get details of work they will be doing every day from all units and a senior officer picks up best five points and sends them to the home ministry.

“All paramilitary forces like BSF, CRPF, CISF SSB, ITBP along with central investigating agencies, which come under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and local police like Delhi Police, submit their daily work, which they will be doing on that particular day to home minister’s office. All forces, agencies have to compile and submit best or top five works, which they have planned for the day every morning by 9am to the home ministry," the top source explained News18.

According to the sources, all forces and police agencies have to also submit compliance reports every day to the ministry.

“Senior-level officers have been assigned to rigorously send daily work report by 9 am to be reviewed by the top level in the ministry," the official told News18 on condition of anonymity.

While giving details about the daily work plan officials told News18 that all forces and the police have to submit their work details such as the planned operation, scheduled seminar, special work for the public and visits of top officials to the ministry.

“If any force like CRPF, BSF, or any agency has planned any operation in Kashmir or Naxal area, they need to reflect it in the daily plan…," an official said.

The official explained, “For example, all paramilitary forces compile internal lists from all its wings/units and a senior officer selects best five work to do, which can be an operation, deployment or a meeting."

While asking about the reason for starting this process, an official said, “This helps the ministry to monitor daily work of all forces and agencies. Also, this will help them plan the compliance report and the day better… It has been weeks now since this started and reports reach to the top level."

