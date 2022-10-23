Centre Cancels Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s FCRA Licence Over 2020 Inquiry into Illegal Foreign Funding

The Central government has cancelled the registration licence of two key foundations — Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, a senior home ministry official has confirmed.

Following this move, the two organisations will not be able to receive any fund from foreign entities.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) was set up on June 21, 1991 to realise the vision of Rajiv Gandhi. At present, Congress’ Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

According to sources, an inquiry was initiated in 2020 after allegations were levelled against these organisations for receiving illegal foreign funding.

Advertisement

An inquiry headed by additional director level officer jointly done by income tax and home ministry officials was initiated. Later, it was found that the organisations have illegally received funding from few foreign entities.

In 2020, when India and China had a face-off in Ladakh, BJP chairperson JP Nadda had alleged when the Congress was in power, the Prime Minister’s relief fund was diverted to the Gandhi family’s trust.

Nadda also alleged that the RGF continuously received donations from the Chinese embassy between 2005 and 2009, from the “tax haven" of Luxembourg between 2006 and 2009 and NGOs with commercial interests.

According to the FCRA, the Central government may, if it is satisfied after making such inquiry as it may deem fit, by an order, cancel the certificate if the holder of the certificate has made a statement in, or in relation to, the application for the grant of registration or renewal thereof, which is incorrect or false.

Also, the Act says an inquiry can be marked if the holder of the certificate has violated any of the terms and conditions or renewal thereof and in the opinion of the Central Government, it is necessary in the public interest to cancel the certificate.

Advertisement

According to the sections of the Act, investigation can be initiated the holder of certificate has violated any of the provisions of this Act or rules or order made thereunder; or if the holder of the certificate has not been engaged in any reasonable activity in its chosen field for the benefit of the society for two consecutive years or has become defunct.

The Act further says no order of cancellation of certificate under this section shall be made unless the person concerned has been given a reasonable opportunity of being heard.

Advertisement

According to the report in Hindustan Times, a person aware of the matter, said the decision has been taken based on investigations carried out by an inter-ministerial committee formed by the home ministry in July 2020.

A notice informing about the cancellation of the FCRA licence has been sent to the office-bearers of RGF, the officer said.

Read all the Latest India News here