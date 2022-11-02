Home Ministry Seeks Names of Spouses, Children of Terror Victims to Fill Allocated MBBS Seats for 2022-23

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought names from states and UTs of spouses and children of terror victims for the four seats MBBS/BDS seats allocated for them.

According to the guidelines for Allocation of MBBS/BDS Seats from Central Pool for spouse and children of terrorist victims for the academic year 2022-23, priority would be given to children who have lost both parents to terrorists. Second on the list would be children of families that lost their sole breadwinner and the third would be wards of victims with permanent disability and serious injury caused due to terrorist attacks, the MHA said.

Seats have been allotted in four MBBS institutes — AN Magadh Medical College, Gaya, Bihar (1); Grant Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra (1); and Pt JNM Medical College, Raipur, Chhattisgarh (2).

Advertisement

“It is intimated that this Ministry is not conducting any examination in this regard; the selection will be made only on the basis of marks obtained by the students in NEET-UG 2022 and possessing necessary educational qualification," MHA said.

It added: “It is requested that the State Government (s)/Union Territory Administration(s) may kindly give wide publicity while inviting application(s) from eligible candidates as indicated above for the academic year 2022-23 for allocation of MBBS/BDS seats from Central Pool for spouse and children of terrorist victims."

According to a report, in 2020, the home ministry had sought applications from the spouses and children of victims of terror attacks who sought to pursue MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges under the central pool. The home ministry had made it clear that no separate examination will be conducted and selection will be made only on the basis of marks obtained by the students in NEET and those possessing necessary educational qualifications.​

Read all the Latest India News here