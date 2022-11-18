Home of BJP's Hyd MP Damaged, KCR's Daughter Says He'll be Hit by Chappals | Know What's Happening

Over his comments on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, TRS workers on Friday protested outside and vandalized BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s home in Hyderabad.

Arvind has alleged that TRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, wanted to join the Congress Party as she was unhappy with her father Rao. For this, he said, Kavitha had called party president Malikarjun Kharge.

Reacting to this, Kavitha clarified that she is not interested in joining any other party. “Just check with Kharge ji if we ever spoke recently. Truth will come out," she said.

Kavitha also came down heavily on Arvind, saying the BJP only has leaders with “low political standards," and if he continues to speak about her or her family, the MP will be hit by chappals at Nizamabad’s chowrastha.

“Arvind is like muck(khichad), he is a chichora, his name is also not worth mentioning but unfortunately BJP only has leaders with low political standards, those who have been stopping to new lows every single day," Kavitha said.

“I always refrain from making personal comments and that is why I’m warning you, if you continue to speak rubbish about me or my family then you will be hit by chappals(slippers) at Nizamabad’s chowrastha," she added.

