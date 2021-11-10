Hong Kong, Vietnam Recognise Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for International Travellers

Hong Kong and Vietnam on Wednesday joined the list of countries that have approved Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for emergency use. The vaccine has already obtained a nod from the World Health Organization (WHO).

So far, Hong Kong has approved 14 Covid-19 vaccines and Vietnam has approved nine, including the Covaxin.

On Monday, the UK government also announced that India’s homegrown vaccine Covaxin will be added to its list of approved jabs for international travellers from November 22A, meaning that those inoculated with the shot will not have to self-isolate after arrival in England.

The United States, which also lifted its Covid-19 travel restrictions after 21 months, will approve Covaxin, as well; all FDA and WHO-approved vaccines are to be recognised by US authorities.

Covaxin has been given an okay in various countries till now. But despite approval for the jab, direct travel to some countries is not functional yet, as the central government has extended the suspension on scheduled international passenger flights till November 30, 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Only countries that have air-bubble pacts with India offer direct flights to their locations.

