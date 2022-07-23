Hope for Child's Survival Led Bengal Family to Superstition, Body of 2-yr-old Kept in Dark Room for 18 hrs

In a shocking incident, a family in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district left the body of a two-year-old child in a dark room for 18 hours based on a superstition that he might return from the dead.

The boy named Gaurab Maiti fell in the pond on Wednesday afternoon. After several unsuccessful searches, his body was finally found floating in the water and taken to hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

The superstitious act began in Chhota Rakshaskhali village of Patharpratima once the child’s body was brought home from Madhavnagar Rural Hospital and a congregation from the village peddled a speculation that it is possible to save the child. Then they closed the door and window of that room, burnt some incense in the dark room and started praying. The congregation left the room and ordered the family not to enter the house. They said that the dead child will call his mother in the morning.

Following the instructions of the congregation’s order, the parents and other family members sat outside the room hoping for the child’s survival. On Thursday morning, the congregation called the family to know about the child. Later in the day, the family members broke the door and found out that the superstition did not work. The incident led to a protest in the area against the congregation.

A local resident, Hiralal Maiti, said, “Such prejudice in the name of religion should be stopped immediately. He also demanded strict punishment for those who are accountable."

Meanwhile, Patharpratima Panchayat member Motilal Maiti Harhim reported the matter to Patharpratima Police Station.

A woman from the congregation team said, “We don’t save dead people. We pray to the Almighty Father to heal the sick. We did not know that the child had died."

The police have launched a probe into the matter.

